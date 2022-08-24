Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC alleges racial abuse against one of its players

    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

    The Durand Cup 2022 is taking place. Bengaluru FC played against Indian Air Force in Kolkata, winning 4-0. However, the former has alleged that one of its players was racially abused while authorities are investigating.

    Image credit: ISL

    Former Indian Super League (ISL) champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) has alleged that one of their players was racially abused during its 2022 Durand Cup match against Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. The ISL giants also stated that they had raised the issue with the "relevant authorities", who will investigate the incident. Currently, the name or identity of the player who was the victim of the incident has not been revealed.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "Bengaluru FC is aware of a racist comment made by a player from the opposition, towards one of our players, during the Durand Cup game on Tuesday evening. We are in touch with the relevant authorities in this regard. Our message is clear -- discrimination has no place anywhere. Football is for everyone," BFC clarified in a statement.

    Image credit: Getty

    BFC registered its second successive win in the Durand Cup, blanking the IAF 4-0. Roy Krishna (9), Sunil Chhetri (23), Faisal Ali (71), and Siva Sakthi (90+3) happened to be the goal scorers in what was a sonorous victory. The goals were scored relatively early, as Krishna opened the proceedings in the ninth minute.

    Image credit: ISL

    Skipper Chhetri momentarily doubled the lead, sneaking one past IAF goalkeeper Shibinraj after a well-directed cross from Prabir Das in the 23rd. Youngster Faisal made it 3-0 after receiving an infallible cross from midfielder Suresh Wangjam. The goal-fest was brought to an end by another youngster, as Shakti beat the IAF goalie to wrap it up it 4-0 in the third minute of the stoppage time.

    (With inputs from PTI)

