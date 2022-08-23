Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Supreme Court verdict, AIFF requests FIFA to lift ban

    AIFF was banned by FIFA last week over third-party interference in governance. Now, Supreme Court has disbanded the CoA running the body as it readies for fresh elections, while AIFF has requested FIFA to lift the ban.

    After Supreme Court verdict, AIFF requests FIFA to lift ban-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    On Tuesday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) requested the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to lift the ban imposed on it after the Supreme Court decided to terminate the authorisation of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) as demanded by the world governing body of the sport. Sunando Dhar (AIFF's acting general secretary) has requested Fatma Samoura (FIFA secretary general) to "reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF".

    "It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF's daily affairs," Dhar wrote in the letter.

    ALSO READ: FIFA bans AIFF: Supreme Court terminates CoA managing AIFF; elections to be completed by Sept 5

    "In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India," further read the letter.

    FIFA suspended AIFF on August 15 for "undue influence from third parties" and informed that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned." The nation is slated to host the FIFA competition from October 11-30. It is the first time FIFA has banned the AIFF in its 85-year history.

    ALSO READ: Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF President's post; Chaubey emerges as front runner

    On Monday, the Supreme Court modified its previous orders to ease the cancellation of the suspension and the hosting of the country's U-17 Women's World Cup. "The day-to-day management of AIFF shall be exclusively looked after by the AIFF Administration led by the Acting Secretary General. The mandate of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the order of this Court stands terminated," SC had stated in its verdict on Monday.

    The three-member CoA, headed by former Supreme Court judge AR Dave, had been overseeing the AIFF affairs since May 18, when SC had first issued the order. The other two members of the CoA happen to be former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi and ex-Indian football team skipper Bhaskar Ganguly.

    ALSO READ: FIFA bans AIFF - CoA left surprised at the FIFA decision

    The top court also announced postponing the August 28 AIFF elections by a week to permit a changed electoral college and begin the nomination procedure. The order came on a renewed request filed by the Sports Ministry, which sought modification of the court's May 18 and August 3 orders upon FIFA's consultation.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 6:46 PM IST
