'Disappointed that we couldn't achieve more together' - Frank Lampard breaks his silence post Everton sacking

Frank Lampard is no longer the Everton boss, as he was sacked earlier this week following the club's poor run, with the Toffees in the relegation zone in the EPL. Meanwhile, the Englishman has broken his silence since his ouster.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After being sacked by Everton earlier this week, former English midfielder Frank Lampard is without a job. The Liverpool-based club took the call after a string of poor performances by the side, slumping into the relegation zone of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL), while the club itself is in turmoil both on and off the field, as the Toffees are reportedly up for sale. Meanwhile, the Englishman still needs to attract success in his English managerial stint, having joined Everton last year. Earlier, he also worked with Championship side Derby County and his former club Everton, but to no avail, while he has opened up on his recent sacking by the Toffees.

Taking to social media, Lampard registered, "Coming into Everton last year, I knew we were in a tough moment, and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season. Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together. I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared." ALSO READ: Copa del Rey - What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico? Benzema gives ultimate response

"I want to thank all Evertonians for your welcome to myself, my staff, and my family. It is a special club with a huge heart and an incredible history. I'm disappointed that we couldn't achieve more together, and I wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the best for the future," concluded Lampard.

