Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Disappointed that we couldn't achieve more together' - Frank Lampard breaks his silence post Everton sacking

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    Frank Lampard is no longer the Everton boss, as he was sacked earlier this week following the club's poor run, with the Toffees in the relegation zone in the EPL. Meanwhile, the Englishman has broken his silence since his ouster.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After being sacked by Everton earlier this week, former English midfielder Frank Lampard is without a job. The Liverpool-based club took the call after a string of poor performances by the side, slumping into the relegation zone of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL), while the club itself is in turmoil both on and off the field, as the Toffees are reportedly up for sale. Meanwhile, the Englishman still needs to attract success in his English managerial stint, having joined Everton last year. Earlier, he also worked with Championship side Derby County and his former club Everton, but to no avail, while he has opened up on his recent sacking by the Toffees.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Taking to social media, Lampard registered, "Coming into Everton last year, I knew we were in a tough moment, and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season. Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together. I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared."

    ALSO READ: Copa del Rey - What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico? Benzema gives ultimate response

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I want to thank all Evertonians for your welcome to myself, my staff, and my family. It is a special club with a huge heart and an incredible history. I'm disappointed that we couldn't achieve more together, and I wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the best for the future," concluded Lampard.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Considering Lampard's managerial stats, his best stint was with The Blues, with who he won 44 from 84 fixtures and lost 23, with a win percentage of 52.4%, while he also led the side into the final of the FA Cup 2019-20, where they finished as the runner-up. He was also adujdged the EPL Manager of the Month on an instance.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis 'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean snt

    'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean?

    tennis Australian Open 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true snt

    Australian Open 2023 finalist Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true

    football Copa del Rey: What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico Madrid Karim Benzema gives ultimate response snt

    Copa del Rey: What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico? Benzema gives ultimate response

    What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India training?-ayh

    What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India's training?

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic father to skip semis after row for posing with Pro-Vladimir Putin supporters-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic's father to skip semis after row for posing with Pro-Putin supporters

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster' vma

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster'

    Morbi bridge collapse: Police file 1,262-page charge sheet; Oreva group's Jaysukh Patel included as accused AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Police file 1,262-page charge sheet; Oreva group's Jaysukh Patel included as accused

    Google layoff Was blocked out of system in middle of hiring call HR describes how he was sacked gcw

    Google layoff: 'Was blocked out of system in middle of call...' HR describes how he was sacked

    tennis 'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean snt

    'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean?

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details AJR

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon