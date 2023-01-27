Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Copa del Rey: What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico? Benzema gives ultimate response

    Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior's extra-time strikes earned Real Madrid a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid on Thursday to reach Copa del Rey semi-finals.

    Copa del Rey: What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico Madrid Karim Benzema gives ultimate response
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Sensational goals from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in extra-time ensured Real Madrid registered a 3-1 victory over rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday to seal their berth in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

    The Brazilian winger's score was incredibly satisfying because, before the game, a crude effigy of him wearing his shirt was hanging from a bridge near Real Madrid's practice field.

    The derby clash turned against Diego Simeone's side in the additional period when defender Stefan Savic was sent off.

    Alvaro Morata gave Atletico the lead after 19 minutes, but Rodrygo's incredible slalom run past three defenders, and clinical finish gave Madrid the lead with 11 minutes left.

    Following Savic's dismissal in the 99th minute, Benzema scored off a feed from Marco Asensio, and Vinicius scored late to advance Los Blancos to the semi-finals for the first time since 2019.

    "It was a tough match against very good opposition. The character of these players and our talent inspired us to complete the comeback. It was amazing," said Benzema after the win.

    "We have to score earlier to make sure we're not up against it. It's thanks to the fans that we can deliver these kinds of games. They pushed us to victory," the Frenchman added.

    Talking about the team's mentality, the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Benzema said, "Sometimes the opposition is well set up and it's difficult to get the goal. We have to defend and control the ball better but in the end we scored three. Now it's time to rest up and turn our attentions to the next game."

    The hanging of the Vinicius effigy overnight, which the club referred to as "a disgusting act of racism, xenophobia and hatred," marred the derby's build-up.

    "(Vinicius) really wanted to play and he had a very good game," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference. "I think the goal was his reward for his great work. What happened is very regrettable."

    “It’s a very demanding season. It is too much, but it is what it is. We have to fight, suffer. We have injuries ourselves, so do all the teams. We can’t do anything, we have to play and nothing else," the Italian added.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
    What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India's training?

    Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic's father to skip semis after row for posing with Pro-Putin supporters

    Australian Open 2023: Title eludes Mirza-Bopanna in last Grand Slam; social media lauds incredible career

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City to continue hunting for more records against Jamshedpur FC

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st T20I: India braces for appetiser versus New Zealand ahead of marquee Australia Tests

    What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India's training?

    'Violation of IWT provisions': India notifies Pakistan over Indus Waters treaty; seek modifications in pact

    Kangana Ranaut slams SRK starrer Pathaan, claims, 'Tum khelo to game hai'

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top quotes from PM Modi at students' meet

    ISL 2022-23: Iker Guarrotxena's hat-trick allows FC Goa to sink East Bengal 4-2

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

