Copa del Rey: What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico? Benzema gives ultimate response

Sensational goals from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in extra-time ensured Real Madrid registered a 3-1 victory over rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday to seal their berth in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

The Brazilian winger's score was incredibly satisfying because, before the game, a crude effigy of him wearing his shirt was hanging from a bridge near Real Madrid's practice field.

The derby clash turned against Diego Simeone's side in the additional period when defender Stefan Savic was sent off.

Alvaro Morata gave Atletico the lead after 19 minutes, but Rodrygo's incredible slalom run past three defenders, and clinical finish gave Madrid the lead with 11 minutes left.

Following Savic's dismissal in the 99th minute, Benzema scored off a feed from Marco Asensio, and Vinicius scored late to advance Los Blancos to the semi-finals for the first time since 2019.

"It was a tough match against very good opposition. The character of these players and our talent inspired us to complete the comeback. It was amazing," said Benzema after the win.

"We have to score earlier to make sure we're not up against it. It's thanks to the fans that we can deliver these kinds of games. They pushed us to victory," the Frenchman added.

Talking about the team's mentality, the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Benzema said, "Sometimes the opposition is well set up and it's difficult to get the goal. We have to defend and control the ball better but in the end we scored three. Now it's time to rest up and turn our attentions to the next game."

The hanging of the Vinicius effigy overnight, which the club referred to as "a disgusting act of racism, xenophobia and hatred," marred the derby's build-up.

"(Vinicius) really wanted to play and he had a very good game," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference. "I think the goal was his reward for his great work. What happened is very regrettable."

“It’s a very demanding season. It is too much, but it is what it is. We have to fight, suffer. We have injuries ourselves, so do all the teams. We can’t do anything, we have to play and nothing else," the Italian added.