    Copa del Ray 2022-23: Xavi unhappy with Barcelona's show despite thrilling win over Intercity

    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Copa del Rey 2022-23: Barcelona had to labour past Division 2's Intercity to win 4-3 at extra time and move into the pre-quarters. Meanwhile, the former's boss Xavi feels that his boys cannot be happy about this victory.

    Image credit: Getty

    Spanish giants Barcelona came up with a struggling performance against Intercity of Division 2 in Round 2 of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey away from home. After finishing 3-3 at regulation time, it turned out to be a 3-2 success for the visitors at extra time. While Ronald Araujo put the Catalans ahead in the fourth, Oriol Soldevila equalised in the 59th. Ousmane Dembélé restored the lead in the 66th before the same man equalised again. As Raphinha once again put the Blaugrana in charge in 77th, Soldevila levelled it for the third time in 86th. However, Ansu Fati's 103rd-minute strike turned out to be the eventual winner for Barca. But, head coach Xavi was not entirely impressed with the triumph.

    Image credit: Getty

    "We conceded much in a game where we had much under control. We have yet to block centres. We need to defend the area better. We can't leave happy. The game has been pretty good, but we must be more forceful. In defence, it can happen, but the game had to be finished, and there has been a lack of forcefulness," Xavi told the reporters following the conquest, reports FotMob.

    ALSO READ: World Cup done, Champions League next - Lionel Messi gears up to win big for PSG

    Image credit: Getty

    "But, we had to dominate the game and were good in the rhythm. We have interesting things, but we have suffered a lot. We've gotten too complicated. Today, I'm happy with the game. We lack forcefulness. But, we are in a good moment of play. I have to think about what we can improve," concluded Xavi.

