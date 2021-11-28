  • Facebook
    ATP announces partial tour schedule for 2022; check out the dates of your favourite tournaments

    First Published Nov 28, 2021, 2:13 PM IST
    The tennis calendar for 2022 has been revealed by the ATP. Check out the dates of the favourite tournaments of yours.

    ATP announces partial tour schedule for 2022; check out the dates of your favourite tournaments-ayh

    The sport of tennis has witnessed its season end from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), while the Davis Cup, organised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), is in its final stages. Meanwhile, the ATP has announced the dates for its tournaments for half of 2022.

    ATP announces partial tour schedule for 2022; check out the dates of your favourite tournaments-ayh

    It all starts on new year’s day with the ATP Cup in Sydney, followed by Adelaide International a couple of days later. The opening Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, will be played from January 17. February will have four ATP 500 events, while the Davis Cup Qualifiers begin on February 28.

     

    ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2021 - Alexander Zverev tames Daniil Medvedev to win second Finals title

    ATP announces partial tour schedule for 2022; check out the dates of your favourite tournaments-ayh

    March would see a couple of ATP Masters (ATP 1000), Indian Wells and Miami, then Monte Carlo from April 10 and Barcelona Open (ATP 500) from April 18. May witnesses the Madrid and Rome Masters simultaneously before the French Open GS is played from May 22. A couple of grass-court ATP 500 events (Halle and London) will be played from June 13 before the Wimbledon GS from June 27.

    ATP announces partial tour schedule for 2022; check out the dates of your favourite tournaments-ayh

    “We’re delighted to announce the calendar and give our fans visibility for the first half of the 2022 ATP Tour season. Tennis has had to adapt to fluid circumstances since the start of the pandemic and, while we continue to navigate its challenges, today’s announcement is a positive milestone in our continued return,” said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. Check out the entire schedule here.

