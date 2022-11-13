World Kindness Day 2022: Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share

HAPPY WORLD KINDNESS DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Send these to your loved ones. Encourage them to be the kindest versions of themselves and to do good deeds.

The World Kindness Movement established World Kindness Day in 1998. This day was intended to foster compassion among people and to emphasise the value of gestures of kindness, generosity, and goodness in maintaining a positive social climate. Thus, everyone in the world observes World Kindness Day on November 13 each year.



We have put up a selection of quotations, greetings, and messages for you to pick from as you commemorate this occasion this year. Burn all remaining bridges and send these to your loved ones. Encourage them to be the kindest versions of themselves and to do good deeds.



World Kindness Day 2022: Quotes Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind, and the third is to be kind. - Henry James

Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are. – Harold S Kushner

A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees. - Amelia Earhart

Kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see. ― Mark Twain

The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful than a thousand heads bowing in prayer. ― Mahatma Gandhi

World Kindness Day 2022: Messages Never miss a chance to perform even the smallest act of kindness. Because no matter how small it is, it will never get wasted. Let us make a promise to be kind without any terms and conditions. Wishing you a very World Kindness Day.

If you have the potential and strength to be generous to people with all your heart and soul then you have the power to touch the deepest feelings and melt the toughest hearts. Never miss an opportunity to be kind. Warm greetings to you on World Kindness Day.

This world will become a much happier and more beautiful place to live with kindness. Never stop being kind. Happy World Kindness Day!

Kindness is the strongest language. A language from one heart to another. A language that the deaf can also hear. A language a blind can also see… A language that has the power to melt the hardest hearts… Warm wishes to you on World Kindness Day.

On World Kindness Day, I pray to God to bless us all always to act kind, always to help people, and always to do good because it will not only bring a change in us but will also change the world around us. Happy World Kindness Day to you.

World Kindness Day 2022: Wishes Believe that there is kindness in the world as every kind act grows the spirit and strengthens the soul of a person. Wish you a very happy World Kindness Day.

No wisdom, no treasure has the power to win hearts compared to a small act of kindness that can deeply touch a soul. Let us promise to be kind to one and all to make this world a better place to live. Wishing you a very Happy World Kindness Day.

