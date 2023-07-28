What not to say to someone who has OCD

When interacting with someone who has OCD, it's essential to be sensitive and understanding. Avoid saying things that may unintentionally trivialize or invalidate their experiences. Here are some things you should never say to someone who has OCD:

Image: Getty

Mental health conditions like OCD are real and can significantly impact someone's life. Offering understanding and compassion can make a positive difference in their journey to recovery. Never say the following things to anybody suffering from OCD.

Image: Getty

"Just relax and stop worrying": OCD is not simply a matter of relaxing or controlling one's thoughts. It is a complex mental health condition that requires understanding and professional treatment.

Image: Getty

"It's all in your head": This phrase dismisses the severity of the person's struggles and can make them feel isolated and unheard.

Image: Getty

"Why don't you just stop doing those rituals?": The compulsions in OCD are not easily controllable, and the person may have a strong urge to perform them to alleviate anxiety.

Image: Getty

"Everyone has a little OCD sometimes": Using the term "OCD" colloquially to describe perfectionism or minor quirks undermines the severity of the actual disorder.

Image: Getty

"You're just seeking attention": Suggesting that someone's OCD behaviors are attention-seeking can be hurtful and damaging to their self-esteem.

Image: Getty

"I don't believe in therapy/medication": Encouraging someone to avoid treatment or suggesting that it won't work can be harmful. OCD often requires a combination of therapies, including cognitive-behavioral therapy and, in some cases, medication.

Image: Getty

"Just stop thinking about it": Intrusive thoughts are a hallmark of OCD, and telling someone to stop thinking about them is not helpful.