Valentine's Day 2023: Five last-minute DIY gift ideas for your special person

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and most of us don't have the luxury of time to create a meaningful Valentine's Day gift; therefore, we rely on last-minute solutions that save face. A handcrafted gift is far more special than a store-bought gift as it shows that you put a lot of effort into making it; it's less expensive. When you need something quick, the options list significantly narrows as DIY crafts usually take time, especially when you need more practice. To save time, we only considered crafts that take less than 2 hours to prepare. Find below some of the best last-minute DIY Valentine's Day gifts that don't feel rushed.

1) DIY Valentine's card

The simplest last-minute Valentine's Day gift is a card, and you can make your own pop-up Valentine's card in less than 30 minutes. To begin, you will need two pieces of cardstock, coloured paper for the popups, glue, scissors, and markers, that's it. Also Read: Valentine's Day 2023: 10 unique gift ideas to sweep your partner off their feet

2) DIY etched glass

A custom-etched glass is an excellent last-minute Valentine's Day gift that takes less than 10 minutes to create once you've decided on a stencil design; the etching cream takes about 45 seconds to take effect. Make it festive by etching your initials inside a heart. You'll also need letter stickers, a heart window cling for your loved ones, and plain glass and etching cream.



3) Sweet treats

Beautifully marbled meringue cookies that are crisp on the outside, slightly chewy on the inside, and as charming as your special someone. Their shapes can be made with just a couple of spoons and no special equipment. Colour with blushing red, pink, and purple paste food colouring, and flavour with raspberry, strawberry, and even cake batter extracts. Also Read: Valentines Day 2023: Type of roses and their meaning

4) DIY photo collage

Personalise plain white cards by cutting letters and shapes from thin, semitranslucent vellum. Trace shapes onto a sheet with a pencil then cut out and attach with a glue stick or quick-setting gel glue. Keep the edges of flower petals and leaves unglued for a fun twist that will lift and flutter.