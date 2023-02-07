Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentines Day 2023: Type of roses and their meaning

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Rose Day marks the beginning of this week of love. Rose Day gets celebrated on February 7. Whether you are buying a single rose or an extravagant bouquet, it is the thought that counts.

    Image: Getty Images

    It is that time of the year again when the hues of red and white decorate stores all around. It is the most romantic time of the entire year for new couples and lovers who all avidly search for the perfect gifts for their special someone. 

    Valentine Week gets marked all around the world with much enthusiasm among lovebirds. While love needs no occasion to be celebrated. This week is yet another way to show your commitment to your special someone. A look at the type of roses and their significance.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Red Rose:

    Possibly, the most typical to people around the globe is the meaning of a red rose. It has been a symbol of love and romance for generations. Even within the roses, a deep red rose is about solidifying a deep commitment, while a lighter-colored red rose is said to symbolize passion and desire.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Pink Rose:

    This rose is a symbol of gratitude and admiration. Pink roses are apt and perfect to gift your friends, siblings, or teachers. These are often also seen at engagement parties, proms, and baby showers.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Peach Rose:

    These are often associated with sincerity and genuineness of your feelings. It is why peach roses make the perfect thank-you gift. You might also see them at the celebration of work-related news like a promotion, a new business deal, or a job offer.

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Yellow Rose:

    Just like its color, this rose is about warmth and happiness. These are also commonly known as friendship flowers. If you want to say, "you make me very happy," go for this flower.

    Image: Getty Images

    5. White Rose:

    Look no further than this color when thinking about purity and elegance. These make one of the most popular wedding flowers. White roses symbolize young love, eternal loyalty, and a fresh beginning.

    Image: Getty Images

    6. Purple Rose:

    This rare rose is a symbol of captivation and love at first sight. It is often associated with royalty and is marvelous as a flower. Gift it to someone you think highly of.

