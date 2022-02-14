  • Facebook
    Valentine's Day 2022: Here are 5 last-minute gift ideas for her

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    From diamonds to gin to personalized gifts to cameras; here are some last moments gifts and ways to celebrate Valentine's Day with your woman

    We are still in the midst of the pandemic but that shouldn't stop us from celebrating the day of love? With a sea of flowers, sweets, and everything in between, sleuthing the internet for the perfect romantic present can be difficult. In fact, Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate all the relationships in your life, your boyfriend, girlfriend, dad/mom, sisters, best friends, and even yourself for that matter.

    To gather some gift ideas, we’ve cast a wide net, including suggestions for people who are homebodies or prefer a gift that’s spontaneous:
     

    Srishti Fine Jewelry: It has introduced "A Forever Moment" - a collection crafted with pristine diamonds and rose gold that is romantic, elegant, and timeless. The designs have been created with the essence of wanting to preserve that feeling of forever through a piece of jewelry because a moment can't be forever but jewelry can be. So whether it's a gift for yourself, your beau, or your Galentine- here's a collection that will be a reminder of that forever bond!
     

    The Mauve Unitx: Fall head over heels in love with Mauve's dreamy and dainty Valentine collection that has intricate polki work, mother of pearl embellishments and statement silhouettes- this edit has everything one needs to pamper yourself or to gift your galentine. 
     

    Doja Gin: Create the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable evening and include a great drink in your Valentine's Day dinner plans of course it would be thoughtless of us to not mention one of the most popular Valentine spirit gifts of 2022 –Doja gin. East Side Distillery, launches the world’s first-ever Indo-Japanese Gin, Doja that features Yuzu, sansho peppers, hinoki from Japan that is combined with coriander, pepper, and cardamom from India. It is priced at INR 2050 in Goa and INR 3700 in Mumbai.
     

    Instant Camera: Online there are many ranges of compact and affordable cameras packed with personalized style and design options to gift your mate. Use the camera to catch some of your enjoying memories with them and embellish the photographs in your room. Also Read: Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram

    Paperdateco: If you’re way too confused, why not give her or him a little bit of everything, Sending in gifting options from Paperdateco India's first curated online invitation and greeting card platform, would be ideal. You can not only create e-cards through Pnehaperdateco but also curate hampers as per your budget along with personalized stationery that includes 2 kinds of envelopes, cards and wax seals which only costs you INR 3500. Also Read: HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY 2022: HERE ARE 10 FUNNIEST MEMES, JOKES THAT WILL HAVE YOU CACKLING

