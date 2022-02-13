  • Facebook
    Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Here are 10 funniest memes, jokes that will have you cackling

    We have some most hilarious quotes, memes, messages and jokes about Valentine’s Day for all the singles out there

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
    On February 14, couples celebrate Valentine's Day by exchanging gifts, going out for romantic dinners/lunch and spending time together watching movies etc. But, not everybody has someone special to celebrate with. And we recognise that it can be pretty choking and even estranging to see. Some of us out there feel that Valentine's Day is more commercialising and artificial because love should be celebrated throughout the 365 days.

    According to the legend, Valentine's Day marks the death anniversary of Saint Valentine, who died in mid-February in 270 AD. It is said that Saint Valentine was a priest who defied emperors’ orders and secretly married pairs to spare spouses from war. Emperor Claudius II Gothicus reportedly beheaded him.

    History of Valentine’s day:
    The roots of Valentine’s can be delineated back to Lupercalia, a Roman festival for fertility. It is believed that the day was celebrated as an attempt by the Church to add a religious twist to the Lupercalia festival. During the festivities, men and women were paired based on a lottery system, and most of them eventually ended in marriage. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I fixed the time of Lupercalia festivals as the date to celebrate Saint Valentine.

    Also Read: VALENTINE'S DAY 2022: WISHES, GREETINGS, MEMES, QUOTES TO SHARE INSTAGRAM, WHATSAPP, FACEBOOK

    Here are some jokes

    • What did the flame say to his buddies after he fell in love? “I found the perfect match!”
    • Did Adam and Eve ever have a date? No, they had an apple!
    • What do you call two birds in love? Tweethearts!
    • How can you get arrested on Valentine's Day? For stealing someone's heart.
    • What did the calculator say to the pencil? You can count on me.
    • Knock knock. Who's there? Olive. Olive who? Olive you!
    • What did the pencil say to the paper? "I dot my i's on you!"
    • Knock, knock. Who's there? Peas. Peas who? Peas be my Valentine!
    • On Valentine's Day , a man and his wife got up from bed. The wife told the man that she dreamt of him giving her a diamond ring on Valentine's Day. She asked him what it meant. He said, "You'll see tonight." That night he came home with a small package. Excited, his wife opened the package to find a book named "The Meaning of Dreams"

    Also Read: Happy Kiss Day 2022: Different types of kisses, its significance and more

    Here you will find some funny jokes and memes on Valentine’s Day 2022 for all you singles out there. People and couples, who do not believe in the concept of Valentine’s day you can enjoy these tummy-tickling moments; hence scroll down and take a look.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
