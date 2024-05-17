Lifestyle

7 important tips for outdoor safety during heavy storms

Monitor Weather Conditions

Stay informed about weather forecasts and warnings before heading outdoors. Be aware of any approaching storms and plan your activities accordingly.

Seek Shelter

If you're outdoors and a storm is approaching, seek shelter immediately. Look for a sturdy building, such as a house or a store, to take refuge in until the storm passes.

Avoid Tall Structures

Stay away from tall structures, such as trees, light poles, and billboards, which can attract lightning and pose a risk of falling debris during heavy winds.

Move to Low-Lying Areas

If you're unable to find shelter, move to a low-lying area away from water bodies, such as ditches or depressions in the ground. Avoid areas prone to flooding or flash floods.

Avoid Waterways

Stay away from rivers, streams, and other water bodies during a heavy storm. Flash floods can occur rapidly, and you could be swept away by fast-moving water.

Protect Your Head

If you can't find shelter and are caught in the open during a storm, protect your head from hail and flying debris by covering it with your arms or any available sturdy object.

Stay Informed

Keep a portable weather radio or a smartphone with a weather app handy to receive updates and alerts about the storm's progress.

