  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook

    First Published Feb 13, 2022, 3:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Here are some interesting and best Valentine's day 2022 quotes, greetings, memes, wishes for all lovers out there

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    Image: Getty Images

    Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, synonymous with love and couples. The entire week up to Valentines day has different days especially designed to celebrate with your partner and lover. And when this day is around the corner, you will find love is in the air and romance everywhere. There are dozens of ways to express love to your beloved.

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    Image: Getty Images

    When love is in the air, all you can see is red and white, the shades echoing the feeling of love and affection. Valentine's day gets its name after a mysterious saint, though it is believed that it could owe its origin to m

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    According to the myth, the day is marked the death anniversary of Saint Valentine, who died in mid-February in 270 AD. It is said that Saint Valentine was a priest who defied emperors’ orders and secretly married pairs to spare spouses from war. Emperor Claudius II Gothicus reportedly beheaded him.
     

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    Here are some of the best Valentine’s Day quotes, wishes, funny memes and pictures for all you people who are in love.
     

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    "My life is filled with lots and lots of happiness & joy. And this is possible because you are my life. Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    Image: Getty Images

    "You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Hope we make each other happy like this. Happy Valentine's Day!"

    "Ever since I met you, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you".

    "You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for me and for us. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!"

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    Image: Getty Images

    "It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. I hope you accept and cherish my love for you. Happy Valentine’s Day."

    "I never liked Valentine's Day, but then I met you and I understood what it was all about. So let’s celebrate the festival of love together for years to come."

    "To my best friend this Valentine's Day, I couldn't ask for someone who loves and supports me more than you do."

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    Image: Getty Images

    "A wink, a shy smile, and a curious look, have grown into an unfailing love that even I believe, belongs in storybooks. Happy Valentine’s Day dear."

    "I promise you adventures untold, strong hands to hold, a mind willing to learn, and a love that grows. Happy Valentine’s Day my beloved.”

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    "When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day."

    "I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be toasting on Valentine's Day than a partner like you. I love you; Happy Valentine's Day!"

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    "Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you to be my everything. Happy Valentines Day!"

    "The comfort I find when you wrap me in your arms and hold me tight is just like a heavenly place for me to reside. Happy Valentine’s Day love."

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    Image: Getty Images

    You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!"

    "Love is like a butterfly. It goes where it pleases and it pleases where it goes."

    "Kissing you is my favorite hobby. Holding you is my favorite pastime".

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    Image: Getty Images

    "My Love you are the only key to happiness in my life."

    "It’s official: I can’t live my life without you. Be my valentine!"

    "I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky."

    Valentines Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook RCB

    "It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion!"

    "You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day!"

    "No poems, no fancy words. I just want the world to know that “I LOVE YOU” my Princess with all my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Kiss Day 2022: Different types of kisses, its significance and more drb

    Happy Kiss Day 2022: Different types of kisses, its significance and more

    Adidas Breast Campaign Adidas to Victorias Secret Allen Solly global brands that spoke of body positivity

    Adidas Breast Campaign: Global brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Allen Solly, that spoke of body positivity

    Love Kerala's state transport buses? Check out KSRTC's Valentine's Day contest

    Love Kerala's state transport buses? Check out KSRTC's Valentine's Day contest

    Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp status, quotes , messages and wishes drb

    Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp status, quotes , messages and wishes

    Here are 7 myths around Cervical Cancer RCB

    Here are 7 myths around Cervical Cancer

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull joins DC; Delhiites welcome hero home

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull joins DC; Delhiites welcome hero home

    Punjab Election 2022 Amit Shah slams Channi for PM s security breach promises to tackle drug menace gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: How will you protect Punjab, if PM didn't get safe passage: Amit Shah's jab at Channi

    Punjab Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi claims Amarinder Singh govt was run by BJP led Centre gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi claims Amarinder Singh govt was run by BJP-led Centre

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Revealed! How Charu Sharma became auctioneer after Hugh Edmeades' collapse

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Revealed! How Charu Sharma became auctioneer after Hugh Edmeades' collapse

    Arvind Kejriwal s appeal to Goa Uttarakhand voters says give AAP a chance gcw

    'Give AAP a chance': Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Goa, Uttarakhand voters

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon