Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, memes, quotes to share Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook

Here are some interesting and best Valentine's day 2022 quotes, greetings, memes, wishes for all lovers out there

Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, synonymous with love and couples. The entire week up to Valentines day has different days especially designed to celebrate with your partner and lover. And when this day is around the corner, you will find love is in the air and romance everywhere. There are dozens of ways to express love to your beloved.

When love is in the air, all you can see is red and white, the shades echoing the feeling of love and affection. Valentine's day gets its name after a mysterious saint, though it is believed that it could owe its origin to m

According to the myth, the day is marked the death anniversary of Saint Valentine, who died in mid-February in 270 AD. It is said that Saint Valentine was a priest who defied emperors’ orders and secretly married pairs to spare spouses from war. Emperor Claudius II Gothicus reportedly beheaded him.



Here are some of the best Valentine’s Day quotes, wishes, funny memes and pictures for all you people who are in love.



"My life is filled with lots and lots of happiness & joy. And this is possible because you are my life. Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”

"You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Hope we make each other happy like this. Happy Valentine's Day!" "Ever since I met you, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you". "You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for me and for us. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!"

"It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. I hope you accept and cherish my love for you. Happy Valentine’s Day." "I never liked Valentine's Day, but then I met you and I understood what it was all about. So let’s celebrate the festival of love together for years to come." "To my best friend this Valentine's Day, I couldn't ask for someone who loves and supports me more than you do."

"A wink, a shy smile, and a curious look, have grown into an unfailing love that even I believe, belongs in storybooks. Happy Valentine’s Day dear." "I promise you adventures untold, strong hands to hold, a mind willing to learn, and a love that grows. Happy Valentine’s Day my beloved.”

"When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day." "I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be toasting on Valentine's Day than a partner like you. I love you; Happy Valentine's Day!"

"Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you to be my everything. Happy Valentines Day!" "The comfort I find when you wrap me in your arms and hold me tight is just like a heavenly place for me to reside. Happy Valentine’s Day love."

You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!" "Love is like a butterfly. It goes where it pleases and it pleases where it goes."



"Kissing you is my favorite hobby. Holding you is my favorite pastime".

"My Love you are the only key to happiness in my life."



"It’s official: I can’t live my life without you. Be my valentine!"



"I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky."