Happy Birthday Ivet Lalova-Collio: Top 10 sprints by the Bulgarian

Image credits: Instagram

2004 Athens Olympics, 100m

Lalova-Collio made a significant impact by reaching the finals and finishing fourth with a time of 11.00 seconds, which was a personal best at that time.

Image credits: Instagram

2004 European Championships, 200m

She won the gold medal with a time of 22.55 seconds, showcasing her speed and versatility.

Image credits: Instagram

2012 European Championships, 100m

Lalova-Collio clinched the gold medal with a time of 11.28 seconds in Helsinki, marking a major comeback after her injury.

Image credits: Instagram

2012 European Championships, 200m

She also secured a silver medal in the 200m with a time of 23.04 seconds, demonstrating her dominance in European sprinting.

Image credits: Instagram

2015 European Championships, 200m

Lalova-Collio won the silver medal with a time of 22.21 seconds, one of her fastest times in the 200m.

Image credits: Instagram

2016 European Championships, 100m

She earned a silver medal with a time of 11.20 seconds, continuing her streak of strong performances in European competitions.

Image credits: Instagram

2016 Rio Olympics, 200m

Lalova-Collio reached the semifinals with a season-best time of 22.42 seconds, proving her competitiveness on the global stage.

Image credits: Instagram

2018 European Championships, 200m

She finished fourth with a time of 22.82 seconds, narrowly missing out on a medal but still performing at a high level.

Image credits: Instagram

2019 World Championships, 200m

Lalova-Collio reached the finals in Doha, finishing eighth with a time of 22.77 seconds, showcasing her longevity in the sport.

Image credits: Instagram

2021 Tokyo Olympics, 200m

She competed valiantly, reaching the semifinals with a time of 22.78 seconds, continuing to represent Bulgaria at the highest level.

Image credits: Instagram
