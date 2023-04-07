Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three useful health benefits of having avocados in your daily diet

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Having avocados daily in your diet can be really beneficial to people in various ways who aim to maintain a healthier lifestyle and be fit and active in their day-to-day life.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Nowadays, having high cholesterol levels is a common problem. The elevation of cholesterol depends on many factors. From unhealthy lifestyles to increased body weight and growing age, all can be the reason behind increased levels of bad cholesterol in the human body. 

    The bad cholesterol is also called LDL, Low-Density Lipid. The increased cholesterol level in your body results in heart-related issues. Here are the three effective benefits of consuming avocados in your daily diet.

    ALSO READ: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla looks ravishing in HOT blue floral-printed bra (PHOTOS)

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Avocados strengthen heart health:

    Avocados are high in fat, with 60 percent being monounsaturated fats, which research suggests helps to protect against heart disease and lower blood pressure. They are also an excellent source of potassium, folate, and fibre, which benefit the heart and cardiovascular system.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Avocados consumption lowers cholesterol:

    The oils supplied by an avocado include oleic acid and linoleic acid. These unsaturated fats are highly suggested and also recommended as part of a balanced diet to help manage cholesterol daily.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Avocados help to promote healthy body weight:

    Although there are multiple factors that influence weight, following a nutritious and balanced diet is perhaps the most important when it comes to reaching and maintaining a healthy body weight, which is critical for disease prevention.
    Although avocados are high in calories, they’re packed with nutrients and help promote satiety, thanks to their high fiber and healthy fat content.

    ALSO READ: Did Karan Johar want to 'kill' Anushka Sharma's career? Old video of shocking admission goes viral

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 7 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Scorpio Leo Libra Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 7, 2023: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be cautious Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for April 7 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 7, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 6 2023 Aries Virgo Taurus Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 6, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; Scorpio may face difficulties on work front

    Numerology Prediction for April 6 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Tesla launches GigaBier in cybertruck style design Check price availability and other details gcw

    Tesla launches GigaBier in cybertruck-style design; Check price, availability and other details

    Recent Stories

    Good Friday 2023: History and significance behind this pious day vma

    Good Friday 2023: History and significance behind this pious day

    Daily Horoscope for April 7 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Scorpio Leo Libra Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 7, 2023: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be cautious Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for April 7 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 7, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Google Facebook Twitter may lose protection if no action taken on content flagged by fact checker Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Google, Facebook and Twitter may lose protection in India if...

    IPL 2023, Kolkata vs Bangalore: Rahmanullah Gurbaaz, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma rattle RCB as KKR triumphs by 81 runs; fans thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gurbaaz, Thakur, Chakravarthy, Suyash rattle RCB as KKR triumphs by 81 runs; fans thrilled

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon