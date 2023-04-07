Three useful health benefits of having avocados in your daily diet

Having avocados daily in your diet can be really beneficial to people in various ways who aim to maintain a healthier lifestyle and be fit and active in their day-to-day life.

Nowadays, having high cholesterol levels is a common problem. The elevation of cholesterol depends on many factors. From unhealthy lifestyles to increased body weight and growing age, all can be the reason behind increased levels of bad cholesterol in the human body. The bad cholesterol is also called LDL, Low-Density Lipid. The increased cholesterol level in your body results in heart-related issues. Here are the three effective benefits of consuming avocados in your daily diet.

1. Avocados strengthen heart health: Avocados are high in fat, with 60 percent being monounsaturated fats, which research suggests helps to protect against heart disease and lower blood pressure. They are also an excellent source of potassium, folate, and fibre, which benefit the heart and cardiovascular system.

2. Avocados consumption lowers cholesterol: The oils supplied by an avocado include oleic acid and linoleic acid. These unsaturated fats are highly suggested and also recommended as part of a balanced diet to help manage cholesterol daily.

