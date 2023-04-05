Did Karan Johar want to 'kill' Anushka Sharma's career? Old video of shocking admission goes viral

An old video clip has gone viral on Reddit. In the clip, Karan Johar admitted about wanting to finish and murder the career of Anushka Sharma, which elicited mixed reactions from fans.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar proudly calls himself the flag bearer of nepotism. We all know how Karan Johar always faces trolls and wrath for being the father of nepotism in the industry. Ardent fans also called him out for giving talentless stars like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many others. Kangana Ranaut proudly gave him this title in KWK (Koffee With Karan), in 2017 as the flag bearer of nepotism.

Days after being indirectly called out by Priyanka Chopra for damaging her Bollywood career, a video of an old press conference where he confessed to wanting to completely butcher Anushka Sharma’s career when his best friend and noted producer Aditya Chopra had signed her as the leading lady for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008.

The video shared by a Reddit user was from the 18th MAMI Film Festival hosted in 2018, where Karan was sitting beside Anushka and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during their interaction with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra. The filmmaker opened up on how he was unhappy with Aditya Chopra's decision to sign the actress as he had another lead actress in mind who he wanted the YRF’s head honcho to sign. He went as far as to say, "I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also, I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

However, her promising and nuanced performance in Band Baaja Baaraat changed his perception. He explained how he called her, apologized, and even complimented her on her performance. He added, "Apology because I felt so embarrassed that I would have actually ruined the graph of an exceptional talent and secondly, a compliment because I thought she was amazing."

Netizens are fuming and angry at his bold confession, wondering how many careers he has vandalized without anyone knowing. "I think this is before he started getting hate for his gatekeeping and, sabotaging and obsession with nepo kids. There is even an older interview where he admits it is very likely he took Alia over some other girl because she is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. But he will not be this honest now," a fan said. "Just completely loving how he is openly accepting how capable he is to murder/ sabotage anyone’s career and able to replace the cast and change their career graphs as he wants !!," a fan added.

