The Ramanathaswamy Temple is located on the holy island of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. It's also a key part of the Char Dham pilgrimage. According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama himself consecrated the main lingam here before his war with Ravana. Later, Pandya and Jaffna kings built its massive gopurams and world-famous long corridors.

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