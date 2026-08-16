One of the most common reasons behind slow money plant growth is insufficient light. While money plants can tolerate low-light conditions, they generally grow faster and produce healthier leaves when they receive bright, indirect sunlight.

Keeping the plant in a very dark corner for a long time can result in slow growth and smaller leaves.

How to fix it:

Place your money plant near a bright window where it gets plenty of indirect light. Avoid exposing it to harsh afternoon sunlight for long periods, as strong direct rays can scorch the leaves.