Money Plant Not Growing? 5 Common Mistakes That Could Be Stopping New Leaves
Money plants are among the easiest houseplants to grow, but that does not mean they can thrive under every condition. If your money plant has stopped producing new leaves, looks weak or has slow growth, a few common care mistakes could be responsible
Your Money Plant Is Not Getting Enough Light
One of the most common reasons behind slow money plant growth is insufficient light. While money plants can tolerate low-light conditions, they generally grow faster and produce healthier leaves when they receive bright, indirect sunlight.
Keeping the plant in a very dark corner for a long time can result in slow growth and smaller leaves.
How to fix it:
Place your money plant near a bright window where it gets plenty of indirect light. Avoid exposing it to harsh afternoon sunlight for long periods, as strong direct rays can scorch the leaves.
You May Be Overwatering Your Money Plant
More water does not necessarily mean faster growth. Overwatering is one of the biggest mistakes people make while caring for money plants.
When the soil remains constantly wet, the roots may struggle to breathe and can eventually start rotting. Yellowing leaves, drooping foliage and a soggy-smelling potting mix can be signs of excessive watering.
How to fix it:
Allow the top layer of soil to dry out before watering again. Always use a pot with drainage holes so that excess water can escape easily.
The Pot May Be Too Small
If your money plant has been in the same pot for a long time, its roots may have outgrown the available space. A root-bound plant can struggle to absorb sufficient water and nutrients, which may slow down new growth.
You may notice roots coming out through the drainage holes or soil drying unusually quickly after watering.
How to fix it:
Check the roots and consider moving the plant to a pot one size larger if it has become root-bound. Avoid choosing an excessively large pot because it can hold too much moisture.
You Are Not Giving It Enough Nutrients
Even a healthy money plant eventually needs nutrients to maintain vigorous growth. If the plant has been growing in the same soil for a long time, the available nutrients may become depleted.
A lack of nutrients can lead to pale leaves and weak or slow growth.
How to fix it:
Use a balanced, diluted houseplant fertiliser occasionally during the active growing season. Do not overfertilise, as excessive fertiliser can damage the roots.
You Are Not Pruning Your Money Plant
If your money plant has long, thin or leggy stems but very few new leaves, it may benefit from pruning. Regular pruning can encourage the plant to produce new shoots and develop a fuller appearance.
How to fix it:
Trim excessively long or weak stems using clean pruning scissors. You can also pinch the growing tips to encourage branching. Healthy cuttings can often be propagated in water or soil.
How To Make Your Money Plant Grow Faster
For healthy and steady growth, focus on the basics rather than trying too many remedies at once. Give your money plant bright indirect light, water only when the soil begins to dry, ensure good drainage and provide occasional nutrients.
Also keep an eye on the leaves. Yellow leaves, brown patches, wilting or sudden leaf drop can help you identify whether the plant is receiving too much water, too little light or is facing another problem.
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