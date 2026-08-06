Escape the crowds with these five hidden weekend getaways from Bangalore. Discover peaceful hills, untouched forests, scenic villages, and offbeat destinations perfect for a relaxing short trip.

Though Coorg, Ooty, and Mysore continue to be favorite weekend retreats, there are some offbeat locations near Bangalore that have equally amazing landscapes, devoid of the hustle bustle of tourism.

1. Agumbe – The Rainforest Destination of Karnataka

Situated approximately 360 km away from Bangalore, Agumbe has earned the nickname 'Cherrapunji of South India.' Known for its thick rainforests, misty hills, and beautiful sunsets, the destination becomes all the more enchanting during the rainy season due to the many waterfalls present here.

2. Honnemaradu – The Calm Lakeside Escape

This beautiful lakeside destination near the Sharavathi backwaters has everything that makes for an ideal weekend getaway. Kayaking, boating, and canoing are some of the most popular activities carried out here. Unlike other hill stations, Honnemaradu provides peace.

3. BR Hills – Wildlife And Spirituality In One Place

BR Hills, also called Biligiri Rangan Hills, is situated between the Western and Eastern Ghats. There are forests, wildlife and the popular Biligiri Ranganatha Temple in this place. Tourists will get the opportunity to go on jungle rides, nature trails, bird watching and to experience the pleasant mountain climate.

4. Yana Rocks – The Secret of Nature

Yana is about 470 km from Bangalore. Here you will find huge black limestone rocks, located in midst of evergreen forests. With just a brief trek, you will reach to these wonderful creations of nature.

5. Sakleshpur – Coffee Estates For A Peaceful Holiday Without Coorg

Despite being overshadowed by Coorg, Sakleshpur is famous for its hills, waterfalls, plantation, railway bridge and beautiful coffee estates.

Travel, Tips Before Visiting

Make sure that you leave early so that you avoid traffic in Bangalore. You should make arrangements of homestays before monsoon, bring rain wear if you are visiting in months of June to September.

Why Choose These Hidden Gems?

These places provide you with a perfect escape from the crowded tourist spots. Adventure seekers, nature lovers, photography enthusiasts, all will have something of their own on offer at these secret places.