So, there's no single answer to 'which goat will make you the most money?'. If selling milk is your main goal, you should compare breeds with high milk production. If you're aiming for the meat market, look for breeds that gain weight quickly. And if you plan to sell kids, breeding efficiency is the most important thing. Also, your profit doesn't just depend on the breed. You have to factor in costs for feed, building a shed, vaccinations, vet visits, and the survival rate of the kids. The local market price will also decide your final profit. So, before you invest a large amount, it's always a safe bet to talk to your local animal husbandry officials or a vet to choose the best breed for your area.

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