Is Your Blouse Too Loose? Try These Simple Fashion Hacks for a Better Fit
Is your blouse too loose? Discover easy fashion hacks to improve its fit, from clever styling tricks to simple adjustments you can try at home without immediately visiting a tailor.
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Is your blouse or suit constantly slipping?
Women love wearing traditional outfits like sarees and suits for festivals. But sometimes, the tailor makes the blouse or suit neck too wide, causing it to slip off the shoulders. And you often don't have time to get it fixed.
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Fashion Tape or Double-Sided Tape
If you're in a hurry and can't visit the tailor, fashion tape or double-sided tape is your best friend. Just stick the tape on the area where your blouse or suit is slipping. This will keep the garment perfectly in place.
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Reduce the shoulder gap with a safety pin
No time to stitch? Don't worry, just use a safety pin. First, turn the blouse inside out and lay it flat. Measure how loose the shoulder is, fold the extra cloth, and secure it with a small safety pin, just like a stitch. Make sure the pin is firm. Do this on both shoulders to make the neckline smaller and stop it from slipping.
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A 'dori' also comes to the rescue
This method works very fast if your shoulder keeps slipping down. It's especially useful for backless or deep-neck blouses. Just buy a readymade 'dori' in a matching colour—like silver, gold, or copper. Cut it in two, and attach the pieces to the inside of the back neckline with safety pins. After wearing the blouse, tie the dori at the back. This pulls the shoulders inward and prevents slipping.
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Pin the armhole area
This is another very effective method. Turn your blouse inside out, fold a small bit of fabric inside the armhole, and put a safety pin. Do this on both sides. This makes the chest area a bit tighter, keeps the neckline in place, and stops the shoulders from slipping. Just be careful that the pin is on the inside and doesn't poke your skin.
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