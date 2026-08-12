4 5 Image Credit : social media

A 'dori' also comes to the rescue

This method works very fast if your shoulder keeps slipping down. It's especially useful for backless or deep-neck blouses. Just buy a readymade 'dori' in a matching colour—like silver, gold, or copper. Cut it in two, and attach the pieces to the inside of the back neckline with safety pins. After wearing the blouse, tie the dori at the back. This pulls the shoulders inward and prevents slipping.