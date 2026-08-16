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Tired of Guessing While Cooking? This Smart Assistant Offers 750 Recipes and AI Guidance
Discover how a smart cooking assistant with 750 recipes, AI-powered guidance and smartphone control could simplify everyday meal preparation and bring connected technology into the modern kitchen.
Smart cooking with over 750 recipes
This device comes loaded with over 750 guided recipes, and new ones are added all the time. It even has an AI feature to import recipes from YouTube videos. You just select a recipe on the 8-inch touchscreen and follow the on-screen instructions. This guided process is a huge help for beginners. Plus, it supports 9 Indian languages, which is a great feature.
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Many tasks in one jar
The Upliance 2.0+ can chop, mix, grind, knead dough, steam, sauté, and blend. Its special Omni Blade handles all these tasks in a single jar. The device supports high-heat cooking up to 120°C, so you can even do things like tadka and browning. Smart sensors and algorithms adjust the heat, time, and blade speed as needed. Since everything happens in one jar, you'll have fewer utensils to wash up later! As for the price, it's available on Amazon for ₹34,999.
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Special focus on health too
This smart cooking device has a built-in weighing scale. This lets you measure ingredients and also track their nutritional value. You can check details like calories, carbs, protein, and fat. The device offers a variety of options like low-oil recipes, high-protein meals, Jain, vegan, and kid-friendly dishes. This way, you can easily choose meals that fit your dietary needs.
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Control from phone with WiFi connectivity
You can connect the Upliance 2.0+ to its app via Wi-Fi. This allows you to control the cooking process right from your smartphone and even make changes to recipes when needed. It has a 500W motor and a 1000W heating element, working with a total power of 1500W. The device is specifically designed for Indian kitchens and works on a 220-240V, 50Hz power supply.
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What's in the box? And warranty?
The Upliance 2.0+ box includes a spatula, measuring spoons, a steamer basket, a butterfly whisk, the blade, a blade cover, a blade lock, a microfiber cloth, the jar lid, the jar, a lid crown, and the main unit. The device weighs about 10 kg and its dimensions are 30.5 x 31.8 x 33 cm. It comes in white. You get a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, and you can also buy an additional one-year warranty separately. All in all, this is a really useful gadget for anyone who wants to save time in the kitchen.
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