The Upliance 2.0+ can chop, mix, grind, knead dough, steam, sauté, and blend. Its special Omni Blade handles all these tasks in a single jar. The device supports high-heat cooking up to 120°C, so you can even do things like tadka and browning. Smart sensors and algorithms adjust the heat, time, and blade speed as needed. Since everything happens in one jar, you'll have fewer utensils to wash up later! As for the price, it's available on Amazon for ₹34,999.

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