Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare alert: Get rid of dark circles by using almond oil

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    Almond is considered the “King Of Nuts” since it is full of healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, phytochemicals, and minerals, making it a nutritional powerhouse! And, therefore is extremely popular for its various benefits for hair, body, and skin. Read on to find out what they are.  

    Image: Getty Images

    Almond oil is everyone’s favourite because it is used in multiple ways for skin and hair care. It can help prevent stretch marks and protect your skin from sun damage. Almond oil has properties of Vitamin E in them, which helps in promote healthy skin. Hyperpigmentation, stress, genetics, ageing or lack of sleep can cause the skin around the eyes to get darker. So without further delay, let us look at how almond oil should include almond oil in your skincare routine if you want to get rid of dark circles.  

    ALSO READ: Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

    Image: Getty Images

    Almond oil massage: You can start cleansing your face before going to bed at night and then apply some drops of almond oil on your fingertips and massage them gently around your eyes. Doing this every night and washing it off in the morning.

    Image: Getty Images

    Almond oil and honey Pack: Mix a drop of honey with four drops of almond oil, apply it around your eyes before bed, and you can wash it off in the morning. Both have moisturising elements, which will help repair the skin slowly and steadily.

    Image: Getty Images

    Milk and almond oil pack: Milk has anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant elements that can help you brighten your skin. You can mix a few drops of milk in your almond oil and apply them gently around the eyes, and you can help slowly reduce the dark circles around your eyes. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Rose water and almond oil pack: Rose water can help in brighten your skin and can also reduce pigmentation in your skin. For better results, you can mix rose water with a few drops of almond oil and gently massage it around your eyes in a circular motion for some time. Apply it at night, and you can wash it in the morning.

    ALSO READ: Relationship tips: 6 red flags you should look out for

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season sur

    Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season

    Here are some fantastic ways to reduce weight in winter RBA

    Here are some fantastic ways to reduce weight in winter

    Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet sur

    Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

    Numerology Prediction for November 20 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 20 2022 Aries Taurus Cancer Gemini Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 20, 2022: Superb day for Aries, Taurus; health of Gemini, Cancer may be affected

    Recent Stories

    Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said RBA

    Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins - adt

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins

    New Zealand vs India 2022 Mount Maunganui Sensational Surya smashes 2nd T20 hundred; fans in awe of his SKY-rocketing form snt

    New Zealand vs India 2022: Sensational Surya smashes 2nd T20 hundred; fans in awe of his SKY-rocketing form

    Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season sur

    Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season

    'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign AJR

    'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon