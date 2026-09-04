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Choose Footwear According to the Outfit

Many people focus on their clothes but forget about footwear. But your shoes can completely change your look. Wearing the same dress with sneakers, flats, sandals, or heels creates totally different vibes. Sneakers give a casual look, while heels or sandals make it more formal. Your footwear can truly transform your entire outfit. Similarly, carrying the right handbag or clutch with your saree or chudidar completes the look. A small clutch is perfect for weddings, while a simple sling bag is great for daily use. **Final Word:** You don't need to buy expensive clothes to look stylish. You can create multiple looks by pairing the same saree or chudidar with different blouses, dupattas, jewellery, footwear, and hairstyles. At the end of the day, fashion isn't about blindly copying others. The main thing is to choose a style that suits your comfort, body type, age, the occasion, and your personal taste. **Disclaimer:** These are general fashion ideas and styling tips. This information is not a quote from any specific fashion designer.