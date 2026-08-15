PM Narendra Modi continued his tradition of sporting vibrant headgear on Independence Day. For the 80th I-Day, he wore a bright red Bandhani-print safa, paired with a white kurta, Nehru jacket, and a tricolour pocket square at the Red Fort.

PM Modi Continues Sartorial Tradition on 80th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India's 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort on Saturday in a striking traditional ensemble, with a bright red Bandhani-print safa featuring yellow, green and white tie-dye patterns taking centre stage. For his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech, PM Modi paired the vibrant headgear with a crisp white, long-sleeved kurta and matching pyjama, completing the look with a tailored brown Nehru jacket and a tricolour pocket square.

The red safa, distinguished by its yellow and white Bandhani patterns, continues a sartorial tradition that has become closely associated with PM Modi's Independence Day appearances. Since his first address from the Red Fort in 2014, his choice of colourful turbans has been a defining element of his annual Independence Day wardrobe. Over the years, the turbans have served as more than a visual statement, reflecting India's regional textiles, craftsmanship and cultural heritage. The tradition has also made the Prime Minister's Independence Day attire a point of interest for fashion enthusiasts and those following India's diverse cultural traditions.

A Colourful Trip Down Memory Lane

Here's a colourful trip down memory lane, revisiting the striking headgears that define Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day wardrobe over the last decade.

2014

For his maiden Independence Day address, the PM set the tone with a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban, elegantly finished with contrasting green accents.

2015

He switched things up with a sunny yellow base turban covered in a striking multi-coloured criss-cross pattern of red and deep green.

2016

Embracing the classic tie-and-dye technique, he sported a vibrant bandhej turban in eye-catching hues of pink and yellow, complete with a long, dramatic trailing end.

2017

A mix of bright red and yellow took centre stage this year, enhanced by a subtle, intricate golden criss-cross design woven all over the fabric.

2018

Leaning into warmer hues, he donned a bright saffron turban accented with delicate red motifs and a flowing tail swaying in the August breeze.

2019

A nod to Rajasthan's textile heritage, the PM wore a multi-coloured safa featuring the traditional leheriya wave pattern, creating a beautiful ripple effect.

2020

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he chose a vibrant saffron and cream safa with an extended tail. In a memorable practical touch, he complemented it with a white and saffron stole that doubled as a protective face mask.

2021

Saffron returned as the base colour, this time adorned with red patterns and featuring a distinctly long, flowing pink trail.

2022

In perfect alignment with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, his headgear beautifully mirrored the national flag. He wore a crisp white turban decorated with saffron and green stripes.

2023

The classic Rajasthani bandhani print made a comeback, featuring a lively, multi-coloured palette of yellow, green, and red.

2024

He opted for another leheriya print, but this time with bold streaks of bright orange, dark green, and yellow, finished with a deeply pleated long tail.

2025

For the 79th Independence Day, he made a striking, monochromatic statement. He wore an all-saffron safa matched perfectly with a saffron waistcoat and a crisp tricolour stole. (ANI)