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Save First, Then Spend

When you get your salary, don't think, 'I'll save whatever is left'. Instead, set aside a specific amount for savings first. Then, plan your monthly expenses with the remaining amount. Small changes create big savings. Instead of trying to cut all expenses in one day, identify a few unnecessary spends and gradually reduce them. This will give you great results in the long run. The first step of money management is knowing where your money goes. This small habit of tracking your accounts will help you control unnecessary expenses and increase your monthly savings over time. Note: These are general ideas based on simple ways to save money in daily life. It is important to adjust your savings plan according to your income, family needs, and spending patterns.