Money Saving Tips: Salary Vanishing In Days? Here's How To Cut Daily Expenses!
Feeling the pinch just days after your salary comes in? We get it. The trick is to spot and cut down on those small, unnecessary daily expenses. It might not seem like much, but it adds up to big savings over time.
Write Down Daily Expenses
From your morning coffee to that late-night online order, note down every single expense. This helps you easily find out where your money is going. Many small expenses seem tiny on their own, but they add up to a big amount by the month's end. You don't need a big account book for this. Just use your phone's Notes app, an Excel Sheet, or any expense tracker app. It's even more helpful if you categorise expenses like food, transport, shopping, and entertainment.
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Create a Monthly Budget
At the start of the month, set aside a fixed amount for essential expenses like house rent, groceries, electricity, and transport. You can then use the remaining money for savings and other needs. This is the best way to make sure your priorities are covered.
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Reduce Eating Out
Shop for Groceries with a List
Don't Rush with Online Shopping
Save First, Then Spend
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