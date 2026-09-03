Washing Tips: Are Your Clothes Fading Too Fast? Stop Making These Washing Mistakes
Is the colour of your favourite dress fading way too fast? We'll tell you the common mistakes you might be making while doing laundry. Here's how you can keep your clothes looking brand new for longer.
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Why do new clothes fade so fast?
We all love the bright, fresh look of a new dress. But after just a few washes, the colour often starts to fade, and we don't feel like wearing it anymore. To keep your clothes looking new, you need to avoid some common washing mistakes, especially with dark or printed fabrics.
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Don't soak clothes for too long
Many people soak clothes for hours thinking it removes dirt better, but this actually makes colours fade. Just soak them for a little while. Always separate your laundry into darks, lights, and whites to stop colours from bleeding. For printed, embroidered, or dark clothes, turn them inside out before washing. This reduces friction and keeps the design and colour looking fresh.
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Hot water is not always your friend
Using hot water for every wash is a big mistake. It can damage the fabric and strip the colour right out of some clothes. You should always wash your dark-coloured dresses in cold or normal-temperature water to be safe.
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Go easy on the detergent powder
We often think more detergent means cleaner clothes, but that's not true. Using too much soap or powder can actually harm the fabric and cause the colour to fade. Always use the right amount of detergent for your load size and how dirty the clothes are.
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Dry your clothes in the shade
Leaving your clothes out in the harsh sun for too long is a sure-shot way to make them fade. Instead, you should dry them in a shady, airy spot. It's even better if you turn them inside out before hanging them up to dry.
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Always read the care label first
Always check the care label on your clothes. It has important instructions like 'Machine Wash', 'Hand Wash', or the right water temperature. Following these tips will help you maintain the fabric's quality and colour for a long time. Ultimately, it's not just about buying good clothes; it's about taking care of them properly. A little attention during washing can make a huge difference.
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