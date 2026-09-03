Normally, the groom ties the mangalsutra. But in this Karnataka wedding, things were done differently. Two brides tied the sacred thread on their husbands in Nalatwad village, Vijayapura district. The weddings of Amit-Priya and Prabhu Raj-Ankitha took place on March 11, 2019. They wanted to send a strong message about gender equality.

Amit and Priya, one of the couples, are both software engineers from different communities—Amit is Lingayat and Priya is Kuruba. The other couple, businessman Prabhu Raj and Ankitha, also belong to different communities. In both weddings, the brides tied the mangalsutra on the grooms. Interestingly, reports say the two grooms are cousins, and their families are strong believers in social reformer Basavanna's teachings.