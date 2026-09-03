Wife Ties Mangalsutra on Husband: Know the Story Behind This Viral Karnataka Wedding
A unique wedding from Karnataka is back in the news, where brides tied the mangalsutra on their husbands. Find out the powerful message these couples sent about caste, dowry, and gender equality.
Who are the grooms and brides? Background of the two couples!
Normally, the groom ties the mangalsutra. But in this Karnataka wedding, things were done differently. Two brides tied the sacred thread on their husbands in Nalatwad village, Vijayapura district. The weddings of Amit-Priya and Prabhu Raj-Ankitha took place on March 11, 2019. They wanted to send a strong message about gender equality.
Amit and Priya, one of the couples, are both software engineers from different communities—Amit is Lingayat and Priya is Kuruba. The other couple, businessman Prabhu Raj and Ankitha, also belong to different communities. In both weddings, the brides tied the mangalsutra on the grooms. Interestingly, reports say the two grooms are cousins, and their families are strong believers in social reformer Basavanna's teachings.
It wasn't just about tying the thali... many other traditions were changed!
Basavanna was the inspiration behind this unique wedding!
The inspiration for this unique wedding came from the 12th-century social reformer, Basavanna. He strongly promoted ideas of gender equality and spoke out against the caste system. Since the families follow his principles, they decided their wedding should reflect these values. The brides tying the mangalsutra challenged the gender-specific rituals, sending a clear message that both partners hold an equal place in the marriage.
A 'No' to dowry... a big message through a simple wedding!
Another major goal of this wedding was to protest against dowry and unnecessary, expensive rituals. Instead of a grand celebration, the families chose a simple ceremony. They wanted to show that it's possible to look past caste differences and social evils like dowry. News reports from that time say thousands of relatives and friends were there to bless the couples. Many important religious leaders who follow Basavanna's teachings also attended the event. **Also
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