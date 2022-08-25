Planning to buy Kanjivaram saree this festive season? 5 ways to identify pure of Kanchipuram silk sarees

This article will highlight particular tests that should be done before buying a pure Kanjivaram saree. Here are 5 simple tests to find whether the saree is real or fake

What began as a tiny miracle in Kanchipuram has now become an international sensation. It would be hyperbole to say that most women around the world adore Kanchipuram sarees. So, if you are a woman, you fall into one of two groups.



You are purchasing your first Kanjivaram silk saree or your second pair of this handloom masterpiece. No matter where you are, you must understand how to determine the authenticity of Kanchipuram silk sarees.



Ring Test:

This test is the most reliable technique to determine the authenticity of pure Kanchi sarees. Take a ring large enough to let the saree pass through it. You've got a simple saree if it comes out the other side. The silk used to manufacture the saree is exceptionally smooth. As a result, they would glide out of the ring without any breaks in the middle.



Luster test:

Bring a genuine Kanchipuram silk saree to the light as soon as you get it. You will immediately recognise the saree's uniqueness. Kanchipuram sarees will sparkle if held at an angle to the light. If the colour stands out, it is genuine. However, if the saree seems boring, you should avoid purchasing it.

Silk Hallmark:

When purchasing Kanchi pattu sarees, look for the hallmark sign in the saree. The Silk Mark Organization of India is in charge of establishing quality standards and certifying genuine silk sarees. So, if the symbol is on the sarees, you know you're getting a real one.

Touch Test: Assume you're looking for expensive bridal sarees. How would you tell if it is genuine or fake? Sarees from Kancheepuram are silky smooth. So all you have to do is lightly massage the saree's surface. Feel the smoothness and tenderness of it between your fingertips. If there are any rough places, this is not your saree.

Zari Test: You may have purchased silk sarees online and are now wondering how to verify their genuineness. Begin with the Zari test. Kanchivaram silk sarees are distinguished for their zari weaving. At first inspection, the borders and pallu appear to be in conflict. However, you must examine the zari more closely.

