Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Planning to buy Kanjivaram saree this festive season? 5 ways to identify pure of Kanchipuram silk sarees

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    This article will highlight particular tests that should be done before buying a pure Kanjivaram saree. Here are 5 simple tests to find whether the saree is real or fake

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    What began as a tiny miracle in Kanchipuram has now become an international sensation. It would be hyperbole to say that most women around the world adore Kanchipuram sarees. So, if you are a woman, you fall into one of two groups. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    You are purchasing your first Kanjivaram silk saree or your second pair of this handloom masterpiece. No matter where you are, you must understand how to determine the authenticity of Kanchipuram silk sarees.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ring Test: 
    This test is the most reliable technique to determine the authenticity of pure Kanchi sarees. Take a ring large enough to let the saree pass through it. You've got a simple saree if it comes out the other side. The silk used to manufacture the saree is exceptionally smooth. As a result, they would glide out of the ring without any breaks in the middle.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Luster test: 
    Bring a genuine Kanchipuram silk saree to the light as soon as you get it. You will immediately recognise the saree's uniqueness. Kanchipuram sarees will sparkle if held at an angle to the light. If the colour stands out, it is genuine. However, if the saree seems boring, you should avoid purchasing it.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Silk Hallmark: 
    When purchasing Kanchi pattu sarees, look for the hallmark sign in the saree. The Silk Mark Organization of India is in charge of establishing quality standards and certifying genuine silk sarees. So, if the symbol is on the sarees, you know you're getting a real one.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Touch Test:

    Assume you're looking for expensive bridal sarees. How would you tell if it is genuine or fake? Sarees from Kancheepuram are silky smooth. So all you have to do is lightly massage the saree's surface. Feel the smoothness and tenderness of it between your fingertips. If there are any rough places, this is not your saree.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Zari Test: 

    You may have purchased silk sarees online and are now wondering how to verify their genuineness. Begin with the Zari test. Kanchivaram silk sarees are distinguished for their zari weaving. At first inspection, the borders and pallu appear to be in conflict. However, you must examine the zari more closely.

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

     

    Photo Courtesy: Facebook

    A weaver encircles a silk thread with a silver thread, later dipped in gold to create an eye-catching zari. The weaver would occasionally use tested zari. Because it is a copper thread electroplated with silver, it is less expensive than pure zari. So, if you pay great attention, you might be able to tell the difference between pure zari and tested zari. This is a basic test to confirm the authenticity of the Kanchivaram silk sarees you want to buy.

    Also Read: Durga Puja Shopping Tips 101: Avoid these mistakes while buying Pujo sarees

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE RBA

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality drb

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 25 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: Be careful Gemini, health will be good for Sagittarius & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 25 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 25, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

    Recent Stories

    When Raju Srivastava got into controversies because of his jokes drb

    When Raju Srivastava got into controversies because of his jokes

    football Another setback for Cristiano Ronaldo? Marseille not interested to sign Manchester United icon snt

    Another setback for Cristiano Ronaldo? Marseille not interested to sign Manchester United icon

    Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed AJR

    Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed

    AIFF Elections 2022: Bhaichung Bhutia files new nomination for president post-ayh

    AIFF Elections 2022: Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for president's post afresh

    Liger box office overseas collection report Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday Ramya Krishnan drb

    Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer rakes in $350k, overseas

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon