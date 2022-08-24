Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

    This Ganesh Chaturthi, a selfie is a must. Yes, after two years, people will now be allowed to visit pandals freely and pose in front of the Lord Ganesha idol. Also, some can take selfies with it. So, here are some fantastic tips for iPhone users to get a perfect click.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most anticipated festivals and is just around the corner, and people are all set with the shopping list and idol/home decorations. The festivities will begin on August 31 and conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9.

    To celebrate the festival, many pictures and selfies are taken with friends, family and the Lord Ganesha idol in various stances and expressions—but with a twist! 

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 iconic Ganesh temple devotees must visit

    Across all pandals, people are taking selfies with Lord Ganesha. Many well-known celebrities were also seen with their cameras out, shooting selfies with the Lord Ganesha statue in the background as they went pandal hopping. So, today we will teach you how to click a perfect selfie. 

    The pose is the first thing you need to master when it comes to perfect selfies. Many wonderful possibilities are available, but the most essential thing to search for is a position that suits you. If you don't feel comfortable striking it, try something else.

    Also Read: Colours from 5 states to over 150 artists: More than Rs 1 crore to be spent on Hyderabad's Ganesh idol

    Where do I look when I take a selfie?
    You can gaze pretty much everywhere you want. On the other hand, one recommendation may result in a more flattering self-portrait. Instead of holding the camera squarely in front of you and staring at it, which might be unpleasant, consider holding it slightly up and facing down towards your face. But don't raise your phone too far. Holding the camera slightly higher forces you to gaze upwards. This is a more flattering look in our opinion.

    What are the best selfie angles?
    The optimal selfie angle is the one that makes you feel most at ease with your distinctive appearance. That being said, the best way to find out that section is to experiment with various perspectives and discover which ones you favour.

    Also Read: Durga Puja Shopping Tips 101: Avoid these mistakes while buying Pujo sarees

    Couple of selfie angles you can try: 
    Looking up at the camera with your chin slightly down
    Face slightly turned to one side
    Lie down with the camera just over your face.
    Looking straight at the camera while slightly elevating your arm holding your iPhone
    Pointing the camera upward and staring down at it with your chin stretched somewhat out

    How to take a better selfie with iPhone features
    Pose, lighting, and angles are only so useful. The most essential thing you can do to perfect the art of the selfie is to figure out how to make the camera you're using work for you.

    Using the Camera's Portrait mode is one of the most significant iPhone capabilities for taking a high-quality, professional selfie. Portrait mode, which was introduced in 2016, is a camera option that blurs the backdrop and puts a single subject into focus. And when that topic is you, the results are astonishing.

    Here’s how to access Portrait mode:
    Take out your camera.
    Scroll to the left to enter Portrait mode.
    Take a selfie.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Myocardial Infarction? Did it lead to Raju Srivastava suffering a heart attack? RBA

    What is Myocardial Infarction? Did it lead to Raju Srivastava suffering a heart attack?

    astrology daily Horoscope for August 24 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 24, 2022: Fruitful day for Aries; health may be an issue for Cancerians

    Numerology Prediction for August 24 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Google Doodle celebrates weather woman of india all about Indian physicist Anna Mani on her birth anniversary gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates ‘Weather Woman of India’; All about Indian physicist Anna Mani on her 104th birthday

    Aja Ekadashi 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook messages to share on this auspicious day gcw

    Aja Ekadashi 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share on this auspicious day

    Recent Stories

    Japan to ease Covid-19 border controls from September 7: All you need to know AJR

    Japan to ease Covid-19 border controls from September 7: All you need to know

    80 per cent Delhi s entire bus fleet to be completely electric by 2025 announces Kejriwal gcw

    80% of Delhi's entire bus fleet to be completely electric by 2025, announces Kejriwal

    Weight pimples on wife's face, loves non-vegetarian, refused to make tea and more-8 weird reasons for Divorce RBA

    Weight, pimples on wife's face, loves non-vegetarian, refused to make tea and more-8 weird reasons for Divorce

    football Barcelona unveil third kit for 2022-23: Fans rate the Cross of Sant Jordi-inspired jersey snt

    Barcelona unveil third kit for 2022-23: Fans rate the 'Cross of Sant Jordi' inspired jersey

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Shane Watson makes bold India-Pakistan match prediction-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Shane Watson makes bold India-Pakistan match prediction

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon