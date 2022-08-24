Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

This Ganesh Chaturthi, a selfie is a must. Yes, after two years, people will now be allowed to visit pandals freely and pose in front of the Lord Ganesha idol. Also, some can take selfies with it. So, here are some fantastic tips for iPhone users to get a perfect click.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most anticipated festivals and is just around the corner, and people are all set with the shopping list and idol/home decorations. The festivities will begin on August 31 and conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9.

To celebrate the festival, many pictures and selfies are taken with friends, family and the Lord Ganesha idol in various stances and expressions—but with a twist!

Across all pandals, people are taking selfies with Lord Ganesha. Many well-known celebrities were also seen with their cameras out, shooting selfies with the Lord Ganesha statue in the background as they went pandal hopping. So, today we will teach you how to click a perfect selfie.

The pose is the first thing you need to master when it comes to perfect selfies. Many wonderful possibilities are available, but the most essential thing to search for is a position that suits you. If you don't feel comfortable striking it, try something else.

Where do I look when I take a selfie?

You can gaze pretty much everywhere you want. On the other hand, one recommendation may result in a more flattering self-portrait. Instead of holding the camera squarely in front of you and staring at it, which might be unpleasant, consider holding it slightly up and facing down towards your face. But don't raise your phone too far. Holding the camera slightly higher forces you to gaze upwards. This is a more flattering look in our opinion.

What are the best selfie angles?

The optimal selfie angle is the one that makes you feel most at ease with your distinctive appearance. That being said, the best way to find out that section is to experiment with various perspectives and discover which ones you favour.

Couple of selfie angles you can try:

Looking up at the camera with your chin slightly down

Face slightly turned to one side

Lie down with the camera just over your face.

Looking straight at the camera while slightly elevating your arm holding your iPhone

Pointing the camera upward and staring down at it with your chin stretched somewhat out

How to take a better selfie with iPhone features

Pose, lighting, and angles are only so useful. The most essential thing you can do to perfect the art of the selfie is to figure out how to make the camera you're using work for you.

Using the Camera's Portrait mode is one of the most significant iPhone capabilities for taking a high-quality, professional selfie. Portrait mode, which was introduced in 2016, is a camera option that blurs the backdrop and puts a single subject into focus. And when that topic is you, the results are astonishing.

Here’s how to access Portrait mode:

Take out your camera.

Scroll to the left to enter Portrait mode.

Take a selfie.