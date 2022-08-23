Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja Shopping Tips 101: Avoid these mistakes while buying Pujo sarees

    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 7:50 PM IST

    Here are some saree buying guidelines. Don't make this blunder when buying a puja saree. Could you read it before going shopping?

    Getty Photos

    Will you be purchasing a saree for Durga Puja? So, before you go out and buy a saree, keep a few things in mind. Remember that there are several things to consider when purchasing a saree. What should you look for while buying a saree? Take critical note of those tips. Otherwise, you'll get cheated.

    Getty Photos

    Saree comes in various styles and variations—from traditional silk to contemporary cocktail sarees.

    Do market research before buying a saree.
    Maybe you are buying a Jamdani, but what is the price of that Jamdani saree now in the market? Because you will indeed spend several thousands of rupees to buy a favourite saree. So before going to purchase your pujo saree, do market research.

    Getty Photos

    How to take care of that saree
    Before purchasing a saree, you should educate yourself on proper care. You can now find all of the information you need on the internet. So, before buying a saree, please do your homework on how to care for it. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    How can you keep your sarees in good condition for years? A few considerations must be made in this regard. Do not always cut the saree. Avoid direct sunlight exposure. Color should be used with caution. It will be then.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Choose the right color
    It would help if you always had a plan in mind before purchasing a saree. For example, what colour and type of saree you will buy. Choose colours that you can live with. For example, if you wish to buy a red saree, you should do so. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Recognize original or fake sarees
    Everyone wants to buy a lovely saree for a low price. Good and high-quality saree are naturally more expensive because they are handmade and take days to make. For example, no Banarasi sarees are for Rs 2,000. It always is more than Rs 10k (the lowest price) So always keep an eye out for it. Don't be fooled by low-cost sarees.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Keep this in mind if you're looking to buy a silk saree. When purchasing a silk saree, decide if it is accurate or phoney. Look for a saree brand for that, like Nali or Taneira etc. Silk markings can be found on genuine silk sarees.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Even if you buy a Chikankari, Kanjeevaram, Tussar or Jamdani saree, you should be able to tell the difference between the real thing and a forgery. In case you are buying Jamdani, check out the weight. Also Read: Decoding Alia Bhatt’s maternity wardrobe in 5 pics

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Don't be duped into purchasing phoney Jamdani. However, if it is a fake, the weight may be more. Also Read: 4 tips to make the weekend special with your partner

