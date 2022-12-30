New Year's Eve: Five ideas for ringing in NewYear 2023 with your loved ones

New Year's Eve: People are preparing to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 in the hopes of a brighter future. Many plans for vacation, booking a dinner table at your favourite restaurant, pubbing and chilling with friends. However, make sure that the plan makes you happy. If not, you can still back out and plan a fresh party.

New Year is around the corner, and each one has its own plan to welcome New Year 2023. Many plans for vacation, booking a dinner table at your favourite restaurant, pubbing and chilling with friends. However, make sure that the plan makes you happy. If not, you can still back out and plan a new party. How about having your family and friends around you while welcoming New Year instead of standing in a long queue to get inside bars and restaurants? Here's a list of things you can do to ensure you welcome the new year with a bang.

1) Dance party: The classic yet loved! A dance party is a simple yet popular thing to do for any special occasion. You can play your favourite songs and have a dancing party. Face-offs, dance numbers, and group dances can be organised to keep the party going all night. Also Read: New Year 2023: Three mouth-watering desserts to sweeten up your taste buds

2) Karaoke night: Hola! Karaoke with your closest friends is another excellent idea for a New Year's Eve celebration at home. With just the working record player, the night is on. You can sing along to your favourite songs and experiment with different voices; it can be a lot of fun.

3) Drinks party: The best way to save money and time. To have your favourite mocktails and cocktails, you don't need to wait in line and spend lots of money. Get your favourite fruits, beer, wine, whisky, and other beverages. Organised a drinks party by calling friends and new people. Each can make their favourite drinks, with extra snacks and good music. Also Read: New Year 2023: Three flavorful dinner party recipes to spice up the evening

4) Cooking night: Cooking is a great way to spend quality time with your partner or girl gang. You can bake or cook pizzas, pasta, and other favourite dishes. Later in the evening, you can enjoy food with drinks, a movie, and lots of gossips. This is a night you will remember for the rest of your life.