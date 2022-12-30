New Year 2023: Three mouth-watering desserts to sweeten up your taste buds

2022 is almost over. Also, it is time to welcome the New Year 2023 with loads of zeal and warmth. And what can be better than treating your loved ones with desserts and sweet treats to celebrate New Years. We have curated the three most popular desserts. These desserts are the perfect options to sweeten up the atmosphere on the New Years' eve dinner with your family and friends.

These sweet, decadent three New Year’s Eve desserts are all you need to welcome 2023 with a bang! If you love gorging on sweets and giving your diet a break during holidays, do not worry. We have you covered. Here are the three most popular and mouth-watering desserts which can bring a zing to your taste buds with their sweetness. ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2022: Pakhala to Dahi Baingana, three Odia dishes that can make your holidays an enjoyable affair

1. Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry cheesecake is a popular dessert without which the New Year dinner is incomplete. All you need to do is heat together strawberry preserves and lemon juice until smooth and thick. Then you have to brush it over fresh strawberries atop your cooled and beautiful cheesecake. You will have a creamy, dense vanilla cheesecake with a jammy topping that you would want to pour extra over each slice. This filling of strawberry has a touch of sour cream for extra smooth creaminess. If you leave it to cool in a switched-off oven, you reduce the risk of cracking. If you want the cheesecake to get baked more evenly, you can try a water bath method for the dessert.

2. Macarons: The combination of almond-flavored meringue cookies that are, combined together with a tasty filling of mint, chocolate, and strawberry, is delightful. Macarons are a bit tricky to make, with just four ingredients. These are blanched almonds, confectioner (powdered or icing) sugar, superfine white sugar, and egg whites. Yet it is amazing how these four ingredients make such a perfect cookie. Macarons are cookies with a thin crust which breaks easily with you biting it while eating. The inside of the macaron is wonderfully soft and moist, with a mildly sweet almond flavor.

