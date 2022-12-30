Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Year 2023: Three mouth-watering desserts to sweeten up your taste buds

    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    2022 is almost over. Also, it is time to welcome the New Year 2023 with loads of zeal and warmth. And what can be better than treating your loved ones with desserts and sweet treats to celebrate New Years. We have curated the three most popular desserts. These desserts are the perfect options to sweeten up the atmosphere on the New Years' eve dinner with your family and friends.

    Image: Getty Images

    These sweet, decadent three New Year’s Eve desserts are all you need to welcome 2023 with a bang! If you love gorging on sweets and giving your diet a break during holidays, do not worry. We have you covered.

    Here are the three most popular and mouth-watering desserts which can bring a zing to your taste buds with their sweetness.

    ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2022: Pakhala to Dahi Baingana, three Odia dishes that can make your holidays an enjoyable affair

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Strawberry Cheesecake:

    Strawberry cheesecake is a popular dessert without which the New Year dinner is incomplete. All you need to do is heat together strawberry preserves and lemon juice until smooth and thick. Then you have to brush it over fresh strawberries atop your cooled and beautiful cheesecake. You will have a creamy, dense vanilla cheesecake with a jammy topping that you would want to pour extra over each slice.

    This filling of strawberry has a touch of sour cream for extra smooth creaminess. If you leave it to cool in a switched-off oven, you reduce the risk of cracking. If you want the cheesecake to get baked more evenly, you can try a water bath method for the dessert.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Macarons:

    The combination of almond-flavored meringue cookies that are, combined together with a tasty filling of mint, chocolate, and strawberry, is delightful. Macarons are a bit tricky to make, with just four ingredients. These are blanched almonds, confectioner (powdered or icing) sugar, superfine white sugar, and egg whites. 

    Yet it is amazing how these four ingredients make such a perfect cookie. Macarons are cookies with a thin crust which breaks easily with you biting it while eating. The inside of the macaron is wonderfully soft and moist, with a mildly sweet almond flavor.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Boozy Chocolate balls:

    If you are a fan of boozy delights, then treat your loved ones to this quick dessert. Take one cup of crushed dark chocolate. Then, mix it with two tablespoons of condensed milk, one cup of desiccated coconut, and three tablespoons of spiced rum. Mix it all together and roll small balls. Refrigerate and garnish with chocolate powder.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Hot Bikini Pics 2022: Times when the actress's beach outfits raised the heat on social media

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    2023 Tarot Prediction: Here's what your zodiac sign tells how this year will be AJR

    2023 Tarot Prediction: Here's what your zodiac sign tells how this year will be

    Can diabetes be reversed? Here are some food choices and healthy lifestyles that can help RBA

    Can diabetes be reversed? Here are some food choices and healthy lifestyles that can help

    Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Know about 10th Sikh Guru; here are some quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook wishes RBA

    Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Know about 10th Sikh Guru; here are some quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook wishes

    2023 Horoscope Prediction: Health, career and finance, here's how this year will be AJR

    2023 Horoscope Prediction: Health, career and finance, here's how this year will be

    Numerology Prediction for December 29 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's mother Hiraben passes away

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben passes away

    New Year 2023: Three flavorful dinner party recipes to spice up the evening vma

    New Year 2023: Three flavorful dinner party recipes to spice up the evening

    RIP Pele: 7 records that made Brazilian great the King of Football-ayh

    RIP Pele: 7 records that made Brazilian great the King of Football

    football RIP Pele: Tributes pour in for Brazilian legend regarded as football greatest ever-ayh

    RIP Pele: Tributes pour in for Brazilian legend regarded as football's greatest ever

    2023 Tarot Prediction: Here's what your zodiac sign tells how this year will be AJR

    2023 Tarot Prediction: Here's what your zodiac sign tells how this year will be

    Recent Videos

    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon