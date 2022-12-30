New Year 2023: Three flavorful dinner party recipes to spice up the evening

As the new year ends in the next few days, here is a list of three delectable dinner party recipes which can spice up your evening. It can be a sure winner among your friends and family.

As we bid farewell to 2022, the event calls for a celebration. Family dinners and parties with friends are integral to ushering in the new year. If you are also planning to host a New Year's Eve dinner for your family or friends, then do not worry. We have you covered. Here are the three must-have recipes on your menu. These three popular dinner recipes will make your party even more wholesome and yummy.

1. Pigs In A Blanket: Pigs In A Blanket is a popular dish that is a yummy appetizer for your New Year’s Eve dinner. It is an easy recipe. In the recipe, the sausages are cut into small pieces and then wrapped in pastry sheets. These bite-sized pieces are then placed on a baking tray, brushed with melted butter, seasoned with salt, and then baked for 12-14 minutes or until golden in color.

2. Roasted Chicken: Roasted chicken is the highlight of any New Year Eve party. The recipe is recreated and made in a variety of different ways. The marinade, is made using a mixture prepared using oil, vinegar, garlic, chilli flakes, paprika, salt, black pepper powder, lemon zest, and rosemary. Let the marinated chicken rest for some time. Then roast it in an oven. Slow roasting helps the chicken absorb all the flavors of the marinade. Roast the chicken for at least an hour and serve it with mashed potatoes or veggies on the side.

