National eggs day: Here are 7 fun facts about eggs

'Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande', you must have heard of this common saying. On this national eggs day, let's discover some fun facts about our favourite item- eggs.



Since the beginning of time, eggs have been an essential component of our diets, and there are many reasons why they remain on our menus and in our dishes today. In addition to providing a wide range of culinary options, such as hard-boiled eggs, omelettes, deviled eggs, and more, eggs are a good source of protein, calcium, and a number of vitamins and nutrients. Here are a few unknown facts about eggs.

Eggs are healthy for your vision. They include lutein, which guards against muscle deterioration and cataracts.

Up to 17,000 pores can be found in an egg shell. Can you believe it? All your life, you have been consuming pores.



This popular myth should be busted- Egg shell and yolk colour can differ, but neither taste nor quality are impacted.



Egg shell colour is dependent on breed. While some breeds can also produce blue, green, or pink eggs, most commercially produced eggs are brown or white.



Because the hens that lay brown eggs are larger and require more feed, brown eggs are more expensive.



