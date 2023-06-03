Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National eggs day: Here are 7 fun facts about eggs

    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    'Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande', you must have heard of this common saying. On this national eggs day, let's discover some fun facts about our favourite item- eggs.
     

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Since the beginning of time, eggs have been an essential component of our diets, and there are many reasons why they remain on our menus and in our dishes today. In addition to providing a wide range of culinary options, such as hard-boiled eggs, omelettes, deviled eggs, and more, eggs are a good source of protein, calcium, and a number of vitamins and nutrients. Here are a few unknown facts about eggs.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Eggs are healthy for your vision. They include lutein, which guards against muscle deterioration and cataracts.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Up to 17,000 pores can be found in an egg shell. Can you believe it? All your life, you have been consuming pores.
     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    This popular myth should be busted- Egg shell and yolk colour can differ, but neither taste nor quality are impacted.
     

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Egg shell colour is dependent on breed. While some breeds can also produce blue, green, or pink eggs, most commercially produced eggs are brown or white.
     

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Because the hens that lay brown eggs are larger and require more feed, brown eggs are more expensive.
     

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Duck eggs are preferable for baking since they contain more fat. and one of the few foods with naturally occurring Vitamin D is egg yolks.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for June 2 2023 Scorpio Virgo Cancer capricorn Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Cancer, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant Furious husband smashes pageant winners crown after wife announced runner up ADC

    Brazil beauty pageant: Furious husband smashes pageant winner's crown after wife announced runner-up

    World Milk Day 2023: 5 easiest and delicious recipes to make from condensed milk arb

    World Milk Day 2023: 5 easiest and delicious recipes to make from condensed milk

    World Milk Day 2023: Know about Donkey milk, it's skin and health benefits RBA

    World Milk Day 2023: Know about Donkey milk, it's skin and health benefits

    Recent Stories

    5 signs which indicate you are hiding your anxiety vma

    5 signs which indicate you are hiding your anxiety

    Odisha train accident UPDATE: Death toll crosses 200, more than 900 passengers injured anr

    Odisha train accident UPDATE: Death toll reaches 233, more than 900 passengers injured

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror snt

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address US Congress on June 22

    Historic! PM Modi to address US Congress on June 22

    WTC Final: Fatigued Indian squad gears up to face a well prepared Australian unit osf

    WTC Final: After a gruelling IPL season, is a fatigued Indian squad ready to face a fresh Australian unit?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon