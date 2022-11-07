Morning skincare routine: 8 things you should follow for glowing skin throughout the day

Your skin has different needs in the morning than at night. And the product lineup in your morning skincare routine and the order in which you apply these products can make them work even more complicated.



We take care of our skin every night before we go to bed. Most of us follow a strict night time skincare routine, but what about mornings? Starting your day with a morning skincare routine is as essential as night. It can help you in looking fresh and bright throughout the day. Here is the ultimate guide to help you prepare your skin in the morning.

Step 1- Start With A Cleansing Oil First: Wipe off the overnight product build-up and dirt. Use a cleansing oil – it clears makeup and excess oil and softens your skin. You will have to warm a few drops of the cleanser by rubbing them in your palms, dabbing it on your face, and rubbing its circular motion. Finally, rinse with warm water. Refrain from drying your face.

Step 2- Follow-Up With A Water-Based Cleanser: A non-oily cleanser can help deep clean your face and remove any remaining dirt in your pores. You are choosing a soothing, low-pH cleanser that does not cause any irritation in your skin. Massage it on your skin in circular motions and later wash it off with lukewarm water. Pat your face with a clean towel.

Step 3- Use A Toner: Toning your face is a significant step. A toner can help remove any remaining oil or dirt left on your skin with a cleanser. It can shrink the pores and balance your skin's pH level. Toners can prevent your skin from producing any excess oil. Take enough toner, apply it over your face, and let it get set your skin.

Step 4: Don't Forget The Serum: Serums are highly concentrated solutions that can solve specific skin problems. Choose a serum depending on your situation, and it will show results. Apply the serum on your skin in a circular motion. Leave it for 2-3 minutes and let it absorb into the skin.

Step 5: Moisturize Well: Depending on your skin type, choose a creamy, moisturizing lotion or a water-based gel that can nourish and lock the moisture in your skin. The moisturizer will help in protecting your skin from staying dry through the day.

Step 6: Use Sunscreen: It would help if you had a sunscreen lotion with at least Sun Protection of (SPF) 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen can protect your skin from any kind of sun damage, which can lead to fine lines, wrinkles, and spots. Apply sunscreen regularly and massage it into your skin evenly.

Step 7: Protect With An Eye Cream: The skin which is present under your eyes is the thinnest and also the most sensitive part of your face. Therefore, you need to use products specifically formulated for the skin under your eye. Eye creams address under-eye concerns such as dryness, wrinkles, and puffiness. Eye cream works brilliantly to moisturize the eye area and prevent signs of ageing.