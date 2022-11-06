Maida to yeast extract: 5 ingredients you should avoid in your meals to stay healthy

Our lives have become easier because of our busy schedules and convenient access to food delivery services. Let's look at this gentle reminder of why we should aim to avoid utilizing few ingredients with that in mind.



Our busy lifestyle and easy access to food on our doorstep have made our lives easy. But it is also harming our health. From using frozen meats to defrost and add to our recipes to whipping up a bowl of soup with a ready-to-make packet, we are relying more and more on packaged food filled with preservatives that are harmful to our bodies. While we may be aware of this fact already, once in a while, our mind needs a gentle reminder as to why we must try to avoid using such ingredients.

Sodium nitrite: This ingredient is frequently used in processed meat products to stop the growth of bacteria and preserve the reddish-pink colour and salty taste. A study submitted to the National Library of Medicine found that too much consumption of nitrites and nitrosamine is linked with stomach cancer.

Yeast extract: Yeast extract provides a salty flavour to foods like cheese, bread, soy sauce and other snacks. Excessive yeast consumption can result in greater salt intake and high blood pressure.

White sugar: Refined sugar is considered to have empty calories as they contain no vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, or fibres. These sugars are commonly used in food like ice cream, pastries, soda and beverages.

Maida: Maida is primarily used in fast food. It is safe to avoid food ingredients that have such chemical content. Try to use whole grain flour to add nutritional value to the food.