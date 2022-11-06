Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maida to yeast extract: 5 ingredients you should avoid in your meals to stay healthy

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Our lives have become easier because of our busy schedules and convenient access to food delivery services. Let's look at this gentle reminder of why we should aim to avoid utilizing few ingredients with that in mind.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Our busy lifestyle and easy access to food on our doorstep have made our lives easy. But it is also harming our health. From using frozen meats to defrost and add to our recipes to whipping up a bowl of soup with a ready-to-make packet, we are relying more and more on packaged food filled with preservatives that are harmful to our bodies. While we may be aware of this fact already, once in a while, our mind needs a gentle reminder as to why we must try to avoid using such ingredients.

    Image: Getty Images

    Sodium nitrite: This ingredient is frequently used in processed meat products to stop the growth of bacteria and preserve the reddish-pink colour and salty taste. A study submitted to the National Library of Medicine found that too much consumption of nitrites and nitrosamine is linked with stomach cancer.

    Image: Getty Images

    Yeast extract:  Yeast extract provides a salty flavour to foods like cheese, bread, soy sauce and other snacks. Excessive yeast consumption can result in greater salt intake and high blood pressure.

    Image: Getty Images

    White sugar: Refined sugar is considered to have empty calories as they contain no vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, or fibres. These sugars are commonly used in food like ice cream, pastries, soda and beverages.

    Image: Getty Images

    Maida: Maida is primarily used in fast food. It is safe to avoid food ingredients that have such chemical content. Try to use whole grain flour to add nutritional value to the food.

    Refined vegetable oils: Highly processed vegetable oils such as soybean, corn, and cottonseed oil are all high in Omega-6 polyunsaturated fats, which are unsuitable for our health. You can have it in moderation, as it is beneficial for the heart; however, if consumed improperly, it may cause acid reflux. You can use olive oil for cooking.

