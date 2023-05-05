Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manage PCOS symptoms with 4 healthy sweet desserts

    According to the National Library of Medicine, PCOS is a common hormonal disorder affecting up to 4-18 percent of reproductive-age women. Women with PCOS have painfully long and irregular periods with symptoms like weight gain, acne, and excessive hair growth. However, lifestyle changes, such as dietary adjustments, can help manage PCOS symptoms.

    Women with PCOS are also at higher risk for developing insulin resistance and diabetes. A healthy diet and lifestyle play a key role in managing PCOS symptoms and reducing the risk of associated health conditions. Here are four desserts to manage PCOS symptoms for women.

    1. Chocolate Avocado Mousse:

    Indulging in a rich and creamy chocolate mousse can be a delightful treat. And avocados are an excellent source of healthy fats and fibre, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full for longer. Furthermore, cocoa powder contains flavanols, which can improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. This dessert is delicious and an excellent way to satisfy your sweet cravings for people on a PCOS-friendly diet.

    2. Chia Seed pudding:

    Chia seeds are a fantastic source of fibre, healthy fats, and protein, making them an ideal ingredient for a PCOS-friendly dessert. Chia seed pudding is a simple and customizable dessert that you can make easily. This dessert is nutritious, and delicious and can also be savored and eaten as a healthy treat at any time in the day.

    3. Apple Crisp:

    That sounds like a delicious and healthy option for a PCOS-friendly dessert. Variation of this dessert is to make it into individual apple crisps by baking the apple slices in ramekins or muffin tins with the oat and almond flour topping. Apple Crisp can make for a fun and visually appealing dessert enjoyed on its own or topped with a dollop of whipped cream or Greek yogurt for added creaminess.

    4. Banana Ice Cream:

    Banana ice cream is a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional ice cream packed with sugar and unhealthy fats. Blend the frozen bananas with milk or almond milk until creamy and smooth. You can add other ingredients like cocoa powder or peanut butter for more taste.

