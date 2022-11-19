Make Sunday a fun workout day! Here are 7 simple tips for you

Let us try something different this Sunday. Turn this weekend into a fun workout day with a few simple tips.

Image Courtesy: Rahul Pandit/Pexels

Six days of hectic work, traffic woes, schedules, and to-do lists... and all you want on a Sunday is to laze at home. Or watch a movie. Or catch up with a friend. And wake up on Monday feeling tired and guilty about over-eating and over-doing everything except a good workout. So, let us try something different this Sunday. Turn this weekend into a fun workout day with a few simple tips.

Image Courtesy: MAM Ashfaq/Pexels

1. Plan a team sport with family or friends. The most fun-filled activity for a Sunday is team sports. Pick a game of your choice – basketball, football, volleyball, cricket... anything. It will be the best workout you had the whole day, and it will be total fun too.

Image Courtesy: Toby/Pexels

2. Take a walk Do you really know what your neighbourhood looks like? Go for a walk and find out for yourself. Avoid all the familiar roads and areas that you have been to before. Explore and enjoy.

Image Courtesy: Nubia Navarro/Pexels

3. Cycle around Your cycle must have gathered some dust by now, left out there for a long time. Why do not you check out your locality riding a bicycle? Just go with the wind and feel how refreshing this exercise is.

Image Courtesy: Nina Uhlikova/Pexels

4. Go for a hike Pick a spot that lets you hike for a couple of hours. You can watch take your family or friends along for a fun-filled walk, or do it alone. It is a great workout, and you will not notice the time flying away.

Image Courtesy: Kai-Chieh Chan/Pexels

5. Join a heritage walk or walking trail Several organisations and agencies are conducting walking tours during weekends. You can join one that is closer and more interesting. This is a fun way to learn and walk too.

Image Courtesy: Heart Rules/Pexels

6. Hit the pool A workout that relaxes you, swimming is the best way to spend an evening. Or morning. Just enjoy being in the water and relax after a couple of laps.

Image Courtesy: William Choquette/Pexels