Make Sunday a fun workout day! Here are 7 simple tips for you
Let us try something different this Sunday. Turn this weekend into a fun workout day with a few simple tips.
Image Courtesy: Rahul Pandit/Pexels
Six days of hectic work, traffic woes, schedules, and to-do lists... and all you want on a Sunday is to laze at home. Or watch a movie. Or catch up with a friend. And wake up on Monday feeling tired and guilty about over-eating and over-doing everything except a good workout.
So, let us try something different this Sunday. Turn this weekend into a fun workout day with a few simple tips.
Image Courtesy: MAM Ashfaq/Pexels
1. Plan a team sport with family or friends.
The most fun-filled activity for a Sunday is team sports. Pick a game of your choice – basketball, football, volleyball, cricket... anything. It will be the best workout you had the whole day, and it will be total fun too.
Image Courtesy: Toby/Pexels
2. Take a walk
Do you really know what your neighbourhood looks like? Go for a walk and find out for yourself. Avoid all the familiar roads and areas that you have been to before. Explore and enjoy.
Image Courtesy: Nubia Navarro/Pexels
3. Cycle around
Your cycle must have gathered some dust by now, left out there for a long time. Why do not you check out your locality riding a bicycle? Just go with the wind and feel how refreshing this exercise is.
Image Courtesy: Nina Uhlikova/Pexels
4. Go for a hike
Pick a spot that lets you hike for a couple of hours. You can watch take your family or friends along for a fun-filled walk, or do it alone. It is a great workout, and you will not notice the time flying away.
Image Courtesy: Kai-Chieh Chan/Pexels
5. Join a heritage walk or walking trail
Several organisations and agencies are conducting walking tours during weekends. You can join one that is closer and more interesting. This is a fun way to learn and walk too.
Image Courtesy: Heart Rules/Pexels
6. Hit the pool
A workout that relaxes you, swimming is the best way to spend an evening. Or morning. Just enjoy being in the water and relax after a couple of laps.
Image Courtesy: William Choquette/Pexels
7. Catch up on TV shows. And use the treadmill too.
If you have a treadmill at home, use it like this. You can compensate for the TV time you lost during the week by watching all the shows nonstop but spending some time on the treadmill too. Put the treadmill from where you can comfortably watch the screen.
And, on Monday, you are sure to face this question. "Hey, what did you do this weekend? You look so fresh!"