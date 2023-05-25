Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lose weight with these 5 summer fruits

    First Published May 25, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Summer is the best season of the year for weight loss. Here are five precious summer fruits to help you get in shape- By Anushri Bokade
     

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    You must have probably begun devouring these sweet mangoes and watermelons now that summer is officially here! Well, the summer months provide a profusion of colourful, flavorful, juicy, and extremely nutritious fruits. These five in-season fruits are not only simply delicious to eat but also aids in weight loss.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Watermelon: Watermelon is the finest summer fruit since it is cold, sweet, and refreshing. The red fruit, which is 92% water, is the most hydrating item you can have on a hot, sunny afternoon. Its high water and fibre content may help you feel satiated for longer. It can also aid in reducing sugar cravings.
     

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Peaches: Peaches are a low-calorie fruit that are a great between-meal snack. It can aid in reducing the desire for fatty and sugary foods. The fruit has a high fibre content and 89% water content.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Cucumber: Cucumbers are a versatile summer fruit that may be eaten in salads or smoothies and are crisp and delectable. The green fruits' innate cooling qualities might shield you from heat exhaustion and dehydration. Cucumbers contain almost exclusively water (95%) and have very few calories.
     

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Melon: The melon, as well as other fruits in this family like the honeydew, cantaloupe, and muskmelon, all have high water content and are nutrient-rich. The summer fruit is ideal for weight loss because it has a lot of fibre and little calories. Melon can enhance vision and lower blood pressure due to its abundance in vitamins A, B, K, C, and other trace elements including zinc and copper.
     

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Oranges: The citrus fruit is a rich source of potassium and vitamin C. It also has trace amounts of other minerals like calcium, magnesium, Vitamin K, A, and K. Immunity and metabolism can be strengthened with vitamin C. In addition, the tangy fruit has a high fibre content and is 88% water.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for May 25 2023 Sagittarius Pisces Leo Capricorn Virgo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 25, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; difficult day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for May 25 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    The magic of Black coffee: Benefits, components & more ADC

    The magic of Black coffee: Benefits, components & more

    Happy Brother's Day: 7 beautiful gift ideas to surprise your siblings ARB

    Happy Brother's Day: 7 beautiful gift ideas to surprise your siblings

    Daily Horoscope for May 24 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Capricorn Scorpio Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 24, 2023: Health of Taurus, Pisces may be affected; good day for Gemini

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for May 25 2023 Sagittarius Pisces Leo Capricorn Virgo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 25, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; difficult day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for May 25 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023 playoff Eliminator: Akash Madhwal magic helps Mumbai Indians gets rid of Lucknow Super Giants to set up Gujarat Titans date, social media thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal magic helps Mumbai gets rid of Lucknow to set up Gujarat date

    Uttarakhand to get 1st Vande Bharat Express on May 25 Know its route stops other details gcw

    Uttarakhand to get 1st Vande Bharat Express on May 25; Know its route, stops & other details

    Manipur violence Cooking gas for Rs 1800 eggs for Rs 300 more prices of essentials rise in crisis hit state gcw

    Manipur violence: Cooking gas for Rs 1800, eggs for Rs 300 & more; prices of essentials rise in state

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon