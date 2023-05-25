Lose weight with these 5 summer fruits

Summer is the best season of the year for weight loss. Here are five precious summer fruits to help you get in shape- By Anushri Bokade



You must have probably begun devouring these sweet mangoes and watermelons now that summer is officially here! Well, the summer months provide a profusion of colourful, flavorful, juicy, and extremely nutritious fruits. These five in-season fruits are not only simply delicious to eat but also aids in weight loss.

Watermelon: Watermelon is the finest summer fruit since it is cold, sweet, and refreshing. The red fruit, which is 92% water, is the most hydrating item you can have on a hot, sunny afternoon. Its high water and fibre content may help you feel satiated for longer. It can also aid in reducing sugar cravings.



Peaches: Peaches are a low-calorie fruit that are a great between-meal snack. It can aid in reducing the desire for fatty and sugary foods. The fruit has a high fibre content and 89% water content.

Cucumber: Cucumbers are a versatile summer fruit that may be eaten in salads or smoothies and are crisp and delectable. The green fruits' innate cooling qualities might shield you from heat exhaustion and dehydration. Cucumbers contain almost exclusively water (95%) and have very few calories.



Melon: The melon, as well as other fruits in this family like the honeydew, cantaloupe, and muskmelon, all have high water content and are nutrient-rich. The summer fruit is ideal for weight loss because it has a lot of fibre and little calories. Melon can enhance vision and lower blood pressure due to its abundance in vitamins A, B, K, C, and other trace elements including zinc and copper.



