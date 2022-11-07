Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lifestyle changes you should make to have a longer lifespan

    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Want to know the secret to living a longer and healthier life? From staying positive and not getting stressed to getting a night of good and peaceful sleep, here are some tips on what you should follow to live longer.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    According to recent studies, more people want to live longer but need help to achieve it. The study reveals that over half of the respondents said they want to live at least 100 years, while 87% said they want to take action to live longer and maintain balanced and good health. So how can one get proper knowledge on this? Read further to know more.

    ALSO READ: Kutch to Pipili- 5 places in India you can visit to experience village life

    Image: Getty Images

    Strong bones, muscles and immunity require vitamin D. Our bodies naturally create it when we are exposed to sunlight. Recent research has also shown a connection between optimism and lifespan. Optimism can encourage the mind to concentrate on happier, uplifting thoughts and actions, which can diminish negative ruminating, thereby lessening awareness and sensitivity to suffering. Additionally, optimism can contribute to a stronger sense of independence and reduce stress. Free radical damage and oxidative stress over time can result in chronic health problems like heart disease, low energy, inadequate nutrient absorption, and elevated inflammation.

    Image: Getty Images

    Mushrooms consist of four essential minerals that can help prevent premature ageing in your body. Mushrooms are rich in Vitamin D, Selenium, Ergothioneine and Glutathione. In addition to having antioxidant characteristics, mushrooms also contain aromatase inhibitors that stop estrogen production, potentially lowering the risk of breast cancer. Additionally, it has been discovered that mushrooms are potent anti-inflammatory foods.

    Image: Getty Images

    Sleep is essential for the brain’s capacity to change in response to information. We will have more difficulty recalling information in the future if we get too little sleep because we cannot absorb what we have learned during the day. Seizures, migraines, high blood pressure and depressive symptoms all get worse. Immunity is weakened, which raises the risk of disease and infection.

    ALSO READ: 5 reasons why long-distance relationship is beneficial

