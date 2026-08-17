You should avoid leaving boiled milk at room temperature for too long. It's best to store any leftover milk in a clean, covered container and put it in the fridge quickly. Even FSSAI advises storing leftovers in cool conditions, usually below 5°C. Make sure the vessel and spoon you use are clean. If the milk has a sour smell, a different taste, or looks off, don't use it. Reheating milk once isn't a problem, but it's better to avoid boiling it for too long or reheating it too many times.

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