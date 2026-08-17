Severe period pain should not be dismissed as something women simply have to endure. Learn which menstrual pain symptoms may signal an underlying health problem and when it’s time to seek medical advice.

Women have been told to merely tolerate or “toughen up” with menstrual pain, which is called dysmenorrhoea. Take some painkillers, put a hot water bottle on it, and take a day off from work or college if you have to until it passes – this is generic advice that most women get. However, there’s a difference between discomfort that can come with menstruation and agony that impacts your quality of life.

Severe menstrual pain and discomfort are not normal, it needs to be understood

Prostaglandins are natural molecules that make the uterus contract and may produce mild to moderate cramping for a day or two. But if the pain is severe, worsening, continuing beyond the first few days or recurrently interfering with a job, study, sleep, exercise or relationships, it may indicate an underlying medical condition.

Some of the common causes of dysmenorrhoea are endometriosis, adenomyosis, fibroids, ovarian cysts and other pelvic diseases.

When tissue identical to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, producing inflammation and pain, it becomes one of the most significant disorders to address. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 10% of women worldwide of reproductive age, or roughly 190 million people, suffer from endometriosis. Its symptoms include severe menstrual cramps, heavy bleeding, chronic pelvic pain, uncomfortable intercourse, and sometimes infertility.

But endometriosis isn’t the sole answer; besides that, there are multiple other causes. Adenomyosis, fibroids, ovarian cysts and other pelvic diseases can also cause painful periods. If you experience pain that is becoming worse, pain that is unrelated to your period, or pain when you have a bowel movement or urinate, you should be evaluated by a medical professional.

There's another problem we have to deal with: the time women are meant to wait to seek aid. Too frequently, pain is written off as a necessary aspect of being a woman. This can lead to delays in identification and treatment. In February 2026, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) announced updated clinical recommendations on the diagnosis of endometriosis, discussing how symptom normalisation or dismissiveness can delay treatment.

The message is clear: you don’t have to be in too much pain to go to the doctor.

If your period means you are often cancelling plans, missing work or college, relying on pain medication, or having days where you cannot function normally, talk to a gynaecologist.

Menstruation is a biological process. It shouldn't cost to live in pain. Getting it assessed early will help you uncover the cause and obtain the proper therapy, so your periods become something you control rather than something that dictates your life.

-This article is authored by Dr Anita David, Consultant – Gynaecologist, Infertility Specialist Vaginal & Laparoscopic Surgeon (OBS & Gyn) at HOSMAT Hospitals