Dreaming of a green balcony but concerned about regular watering and plant care? You don't have to be a skilled gardener to build a lovely little garden at home. Several resilient plants can withstand uneven watering, shifting lighting conditions, and the occasional missed day of care. For busy households and first-time plant parents, choosing the right types can make balcony gardening much easier.

Here are seven low-maintenance balcony plants that will provide lots of foliage without making gardening a daily task.