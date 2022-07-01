International Joke Day 2022: Send these hilarious jokes to loved ones to celebrate the day

Do you know why is July 1 celebrated as International Joke Day? If not, here is all you need to know about the day along with some funny messages that you can share with your friends and family.

Each year on July 1, the world celebrates International Joke Day. It is one of those days that is dedicated to celebrating laughter, but most importantly jokes. Over all these years, jokes have become an important and unsaid part of our lives. From cracking funny jokes to making others laugh to appreciating a person’s sense of humour, jokes have helped as conversation starters and mood cheerers, among many other things. So, as the world comes together to celebrate International Joke Day, today July 1, we bring you all the information that you possibly would want to know about this day, including its history, significance, importance and more. And that it not it; don’t forget to check out some hilarious jokes that we have listed for you, which you can share with your friends and family.

International Joke Day 2022 Date: International Joke Day is celebrated each year on the first day of the month of July. It is a day that is celebrated to enjoy jokes and laughter. Today, on Friday, is when the world is celebrating this day with a warm wish of seeing a smile on each other's faces. International Joke Day 2022 History: It was during the mid-90s when the celebrations for International Joke Day began across the world. Interestingly, the day was conceptualised by Wayne Reinagel, an American author. It is believed that he had created this day to promote a book that he had written on jokes.

International Joke Day 2022 Importance: This day and its celebrations mark as the perfect opportunity to recognise the importance and beauty of laughter and humour in our daily lives. It is also a day that reminds us of the importance to lead a life without daily stressors while living a mentally and physically healthy life. International Joke Day 2022 Traditions: Not one but there are multiple traditions that are reportedly followed to celebrate International Joke Day. One of these includes cracking jokes on people who are not really comfortable with laughter. Another tradition that goes around on this day is about making jokes about social customs or cultural beliefs that are considered taboo. ALSO READ: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: 8 interesting facts about the 16 wheels chariot

Jokes that you can send as wishes and messages to friends and family on International Joke Day 2022:Here are some jokes that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of this day.

1. The United States is the only country in the world that has two currencies: the American dollar and the Confederate dollar. 2. The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor because it was too expensive to put her in France. 3. What did one wall say to the other wall?

I’ll meet you at the corner. 4. Knock Knock

Who’s there?

Isabel.

Isabel who?

Isabel not working? 5. Why did a scarecrow win a Nobel prize?

He was outstanding in his field!

