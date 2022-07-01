Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: 8 interesting facts about the 16 wheels chariot

In 2022, the celebrated Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri will begin on Friday, July 1. Special chariots will be used to transport Lord Jagannath's idol.

The renowned Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra will begin in Puri, Odisha, on the second day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashadh month. In Shri Kshetra Puri Dham, an Odisha location, the Rath Yatra is held. Lord Jagannath is said to ride in his chariot toward his aunt Gundicha's home during this Rath Yatra. The chariots of Lord Jagannath's younger brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are also brought out. The vast throng, who is celebrating the event with conch shells, trumpets, and drum beats, pulls each of the three chariots independently. This season, the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra will begin on Friday, July 1st.

Here are some intriguing chariot-related details: