National Doctors' Day 2022: Wishes, Facebook/WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with everyone

National Doctors' Day is observed on July 1 to express thanks to the doctors who work persistently throughout the day to guarantee everyone's well-being. This day is devoted to all the committed physicians who never hesitate to save a life. In India, the day is observed to honour former Bengal Chief Minister and famous doctor Bhushan Chandra Roy. Dr. Roy's birthday and death anniversaries are both on July 1st.

Doctors laboured around the clock to save millions of lives throughout the outbreak. While everyone stayed indoors to avoid contact with others, doctors worked around the clock to save the lives of individuals afflicted with the Covid-19.

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your friends and family on National Doctor’s Day 2022:

Doctors, like plant roots, safeguard the well-being of their patients by giving them with the nutrients they require.

Doctors serve as raincoats, shielding patients from dangerous infections.

Whenever I need your assistance, you are always accessible; thank you, doctor, for being my saviour.

Doctors are great fighters who never give up on saving lives.

Warm wishes on Doctors Day to all the doctors who work hard day and night to make sure that their patients are healthy and happy.

Doctors prioritised others before themselves, which is why they are regarded as the patients' god.

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” – Thomas Edison

“Observation, reason, human understanding, courage, these make the physician.” ― Martin Fischer

It takes a lot of passion and contribution to prioritise the lives of others over our own; thank you, doctor, for all your hard work.

Doctors are the lifesavers of millions of people who believe in working hard and helping those in need.

