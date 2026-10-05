Puja is just around the corner and you have no time for the salon? Do not worry. You can do a salon style manicure at home with basic things. Your hands will glow again.

The Puja season brings new clothes, new sarees, and lots of dressing up. We take care of our face but we often forget our hands. We wash dishes, wash clothes, and cook food all day. These chores make our hands rough and dark. Dirt collects in our nail corners. You will wear mehndi and bangles during the festival. A rough pair of hands will ruin your entire festive look.

You do not need to visit a salon and spend Rs 500 to 600 for a manicure. You can bring back that salon glow at home in just 15 minutes. You will only need three or four simple things from your house. Here are four easy steps.

Things you need:

1. Warm water in a big bowl 2. Shampoo or handwash 3. 1 spoon of lemon juice 4. 1 spoon of honey 5. 2 spoons of sugar or coffee 6. Coconut oil or moisturizer 7. Nail cutter

Step-by-step manicure process:

1. Cleansing and cleaning nails: You need to remove your old nail polish first. You cut and file your nails neatly. You take some warm water in a bowl next. You add a little shampoo, 1 spoon of lemon juice, and a pinch of salt to this water. You soak your hands in this bowl for 5 to 7 minutes. This step softens your dead skin and brings out the dirt.

2. Scrubbing away dark spots: You take a bowl and mix 2 spoons of sugar, 1 spoon of honey, and a few drops of lemon juice. You make a nice scrub with this. You apply this mixture on your hands and massage gently for 2 to 3 minutes. You must rub well on your finger joints because they get darker. The sugar removes your dead skin. The honey and lemon act as a natural bleach.

3. Massage for soft hands: You wash off the scrub and dry your hands with a towel. You take 1 spoon of coconut oil or olive oil now. You massage your hands with this oil for 5 minutes. You should massage the areas around your nails properly. This massage improves blood flow and makes your hands super soft.

4. Applying moisturizer: You wash your hands one last time and apply a good moisturizer or body lotion. You will see the best results if you do this manicure at night before sleeping. You will wake up to soft and bright hands the next morning.

You should follow this manicure routine twice a week before Puja. You can also apply a mix of glycerin and rose water on your hands every night before bed. Your hands will look absolutely beautiful during the festive days.