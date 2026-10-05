Pitru Paksha is going on right now, and Mahalaya Amavasya is just around the corner. But what should you do if you cannot find a crow to offer the Shraddh food? We have the answer for you right here.

Offering Shraddh and Tarpan to ancestors during Pitru Paksha is very important. People usually give the Shraddh food to crows first. But these days, finding crows and other birds in city areas is becoming very rare. So, what should you do if you do not get a crow during Pitru Paksha? What is the solution according to religious beliefs?

What to do if you do not find a crow?

Religious beliefs say that crows are the messengers of our ancestors. People believe that if you feed a crow during Pitru Paksha, the food reaches the ancestors directly. There is also a strong belief that ancestors visit us in the form of crows to accept the Shraddh food. That is why feeding crows has a lot of special importance. But you do not need to worry if you cannot find a crow nearby. In such situations, religious texts say you can feed the other living beings mentioned in the Panchabali ritual.

Who gets the food in Panchabali Shraddh?

Doing the Panchabali Shraddh during Pitru Paksha has its own special importance. Under the Panchabali rules, people divide the Shraddh meal into different parts and offer it to living beings and gods. The Panchabali ritual involves offering food to cows, dogs, crows, ants, and deities.

If you cannot find a crow, beliefs say you can give the crow's share of the food to a cow or a dog. This way, you can still follow the Panchabali tradition properly. The most important thing is to perform the Shraddh with pure devotion and dedication. Remembering your ancestors and doing the Shraddh with a pure heart will surely bring you their blessings.

When is Mahalaya Amavasya?

Mahalaya Amavasya holds a very special place during the Pitru Paksha period. This year, people are celebrating Mahalaya Amavasya on October 10. If you do not know the exact death date of your ancestors, you can perform their Shraddh rituals on Mahalaya Amavasya. According to religious beliefs, doing Shraddh on Mahalaya Amavasya brings peace to the souls of the ancestors and helps you get their blessings.